Michigan State

#11. Michigan

 4 days ago

- Total weapons industry entities: 446

--- Manufacturers: 134

--- Dealers: 300

--- Importers: 12

- Registered weapons: 109,835 (10.9 per 1K residents, #45 overall)

gotta have coffee
4d ago

correct me if I'm wrong, you wear ear protectors when you're at the range...outdoors ok, you are at home, someone breaks in your home, you gonna tell the intruder to wait till I get my ear protectors on? just asking.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

