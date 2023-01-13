11. Michigan

gotta have coffee
4d ago
correct me if I'm wrong, you wear ear protectors when you're at the range...outdoors ok, you are at home, someone breaks in your home, you gonna tell the intruder to wait till I get my ear protectors on? just asking.
Reply(1)
2
Related
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan OKs new, 4-year contract with top economic developer to boost jobs
Quentin Messer Jr. started as head of the MEDC 18 months ago and just secured a new, four-year contract. Messer will lead the state’s attraction and retention efforts as auto companies expect to spend billions on sites for EV production. Details on the contract were not made available Tuesday.
New coalition discusses potential fall-out of EV use, impact on state funds
Coalition members say they're pushing for Michigan to implement new programs that would fairly tax electric vehicles.
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
abc12.com
Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
WILX-TV
Meijer changing mPerks rewards
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer will change its mPerks loyalty program. Meijer said the changes will let people earn something back every time they shop. The changes included earning points every time at checkout, which can be applied toward different savings. All prescription earn points instead of every five prescriptions. Points expire every 90 days instead of the previous 45 days.
lansingcitypulse.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
mibiz.com
‘Power plants to parklands’: Initiative explores public access, clean energy at former Michigan coal plants
A Midwest environmental law group is launching a “major new” initiative this year to work with utilities, municipalities and conservation groups to study the potential reuse of Michigan coal plants as public parkland as well as renewable energy production. The Chicago-based Environmental Law and Policy Center’s (ELPC) “power...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
WNEM
Statewide leaders demanding action on electric vehicle road funding shortage in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Leaders from the newly formed Coalition on Electric Vehicles and Transportation Revenue are demanding action from the state, after a new report completed by Anderson Economic Group. According to a release sent to TV5, the report shows that from 2019-2021, Michigan roads did not receive $50...
Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander
Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
thesalinepost.com
Most Commonly Seen Birds in Michigan
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Michigan using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 258 count sites in Michigan. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed
Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy
In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’
The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
WWMTCw
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced opioid settlements are set for end of Jan.
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced Friday that participating local governments are expected to receive the first of three payments in opioid settlements. The state of Michigan is anticipating over $1.45 billion dollars from opiod settlements, according to Dana Nessel. The first $81 million expected later...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 5