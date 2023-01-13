13. Missouri

(Undated) -- Missouri businesses are invited to compete for cash prizes and help make the roadways safer in the inaugural Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) Business Showdown. The BUPD Business Showdown is a new, free distracted driving prevention training course that provides participating businesses with cash incentives for employee participation. The goal of the program is to educate drivers on the dangers of cell phone-use while driving and offer solutions for preventing distraction behind the wheel. There have been several bill proposals over the years in the Missouri Legislature to ban texting while driving as the Show-Me State is one of the only states where texting while driving is legal. The event runs through March 31, 2023.

