ng-sportingnews.com

When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
Dave Rennie sacked, Eddie Jones to coach Wallabies at 2023 World Cup

Eddie Jones will coach the Wallabies at the 2023 World Cup following the sacking of Dave Rennie by Rugby Australia. Rennie had been in charge of the team since late 2019 and was contracted through the World Cup in the spring but just four wins from 15 internationals last year saw the pressure rise on the Kiwi coach.
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France

With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table. Kylian Mbappe,...
How many grand slams has Andy Murray won? Former world number one's majors record

Andy Murray's place in tennis history is well established with the Scot one of the greatest male players of the Open Era. As a multiple grand-slam winner, Olympic champion and former world number one, Murray has achieved all there is to achieve in the sport, despite suffering a difficult past few years with injury.

