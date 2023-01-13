Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule
Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Frank Lampard is facing the sack at Everton: Wayne Rooney and Sean Dyche in the frame as next manager
When bedlam and euphoria exploded all around Frank Lampard at Goodison Park last May, there were hopes it might herald a new era. Yet, a little more than half a year on from Everton's dramatic escape from Premier League relegation trouble, the Merseyside club are again in the mire. A...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tottenham vs Arsenal result, highlights and analysis as Lloris howler helps Gunners to crucial derby victory
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over rivals Tottenham on Sunday. The Gunners were already top of the standings but knew that a positive result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be hugely valuable to pad their lead after Manchester City lost to Manchester United the day before.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Australian Open 2023 in the USA: Date, time, TV channel, live stream for Grand Slam tournament
The first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 is right around the corner. Melbourne Park will again host the Australian Open, as the world's best tennis players meet for an action-packed fortnight. Rafael Nadal will need to fend off a hungry Novak Djokovic to defend his men's title, whilst Iga Swiatek...
ng-sportingnews.com
Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open second round
American and world No.7 Coco Gauff will meet British tennis player Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open. Gauff proceeded with ease on the first day of the Grand Slam, passing Czech Katerina Siniakova in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena. The 18-year-old defeated her opponent 6-1...
ng-sportingnews.com
Dave Rennie sacked, Eddie Jones to coach Wallabies at 2023 World Cup
Eddie Jones will coach the Wallabies at the 2023 World Cup following the sacking of Dave Rennie by Rugby Australia. Rennie had been in charge of the team since late 2019 and was contracted through the World Cup in the spring but just four wins from 15 internationals last year saw the pressure rise on the Kiwi coach.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France
With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the defending champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again. That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table. Kylian Mbappe,...
ng-sportingnews.com
How many grand slams has Andy Murray won? Former world number one's majors record
Andy Murray's place in tennis history is well established with the Scot one of the greatest male players of the Open Era. As a multiple grand-slam winner, Olympic champion and former world number one, Murray has achieved all there is to achieve in the sport, despite suffering a difficult past few years with injury.
Comments / 0