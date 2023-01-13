ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

#43. Illinois

By Jeff Schear // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzlG3_0kEDb5jX00

- Total weapons industry entities: 144

--- Manufacturers: 96

--- Dealers: 37

--- Importers: 11

- Registered weapons: 144,749 (11.4 per 1K residents, #43 overall)

Comments / 7

Related
Q985

Illinois: Home to 5 of the World’s Leading Companies

Illinois is home to some of the largest and most successful companies in the world. These companies, headquartered in various cities throughout the state, have made significant contributions to the economy and have played a major role in shaping Illinois into a business hub. Here are five of the biggest companies headquartered in Illinois:
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ retirement program hits major milestone

(WTVO) — One hundred and seventeen thousand people in Illinois are saving money for their retirement through Illinois Secure Choice. The Treasurer’s Office said that workers in the program have set aside more than $100 million. Employers that offer this kind of retirement savings plan takes 5% out of a worker’s paycheck, but residents can […]
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The organization representing Illinois car dealers is not giving up its legal fight to prevent Rivian Automotive from selling its electric cars directly to customers. The Illinois Automotive Dealers Association (IADA) failed to convince a Cook County Circuit Judge to force Rivian and competing electric...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

‘Game on’ as attorneys challenge Illinois’ gun ban with more lawsuits expected

(The Center Square) – The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I grow bamboo in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world. Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Businesses coping with Illinois’ minimum wage increase

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ minimum wage increased to $13 at the beginning of the year and businesses are feeling it. In 2019, after no increases in the minimum wage since 2010, the legislature agreed to a gradual increase that will top off at $15 an hour in 2025.
ILLINOIS STATE
Adrian Holman

Results of SAFE-T Act poll

Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
ILLINOIS STATE
isthmus.com

Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered

Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois AG echoes Pritzker’s threat to fire police for not enforcing gun ban

(WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has doubled down on the governor’s threat to fire police officers who don’t enforce the state’s new “assault weapons” ban. “As law enforcement agencies, there’s overlapping jurisdiction as well, so if they don’t do their jobs, there are other people there to do the job,” Raoul said Friday. Gov. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor

(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Applications Open for Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship

For families facing sudden financial difficulties, private school tuition might become a low priority for stretched budgets — but there’s help out there. The Illinois Tax Credit Scholarship program offers tuition assistance for families who meet income thresholds. There are no merit components to eligibility. “The Illinois Tax...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Do You Actually Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Illinois?

If you're planning to get hitched in Illinois, there are a few things you should know first. Congrats, you're engaged, now the circus of wedding planning ensues. You have a dozen things to do involving venues, food, invitations, a dress. But no matter what your wedding plan is, one thing on your to-do list is to get that marriage license from the courthouse that serves as your legally binding document to your partner.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy