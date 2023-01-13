Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to seizure of 13 pounds of crystal meth

PIX Now 08:55

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa couple has been arrested on narcotics charges after 13 one-pound wrapped packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine was discovered in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Santa Rosa police said the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. on January 8th. A patrol officer observed a black Acura sedan traveling northbound on Highway 101 through Santa Rosa committing several traffic violations.

The Acura was pulled over. The officer became suspicious and searched the vehicle where he located several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine concealed inside a suitcase in the trunk.

The investigating detective noted that that 11 packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine were packaged consistently with methods used by drug trafficking organizations to avoid law enforcement detection.

Some of these methods include wrapping the drugs in several layers of packaging mixed with carbon paper and loose chili pepper. The carbon paper is used in an attempt to avoid detection by X-ray machines and the several layers of wrapping and the chili pepper are used to avoid K9 detection.

Brandon Olguin, 26, and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, 26, were taken into custody. Detectives later got a search warrant for couple's residence in the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and located evidence of narcotics sales.

Olguin and Olguin-Chavez were booked into Sonoma County jail on possession and transportation of illegal drugs and conspiracy charges.