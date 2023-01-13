ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to seizure of 13 pounds of crystal meth

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa couple has been arrested on narcotics charges after 13 one-pound wrapped packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine was discovered in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Santa Rosa police said the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. on January 8th. A patrol officer observed a black Acura sedan traveling northbound on Highway 101 through Santa Rosa committing several traffic violations.

The Acura was pulled over. The officer became suspicious and searched the vehicle where he located several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine concealed inside a suitcase in the trunk.

The investigating detective noted that that 11 packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine were packaged consistently with methods used by drug trafficking organizations to avoid law enforcement detection.

Some of these methods include wrapping the drugs in several layers of packaging mixed with carbon paper and loose chili pepper.  The carbon paper is used in an attempt to avoid detection by X-ray machines and the several layers of wrapping and the chili pepper are used to avoid K9 detection.

Brandon Olguin, 26, and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, 26, were taken into custody. Detectives later got a search warrant for couple's residence in the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and located evidence of narcotics sales.

Olguin and Olguin-Chavez were booked into Sonoma County jail on possession and transportation of illegal drugs and conspiracy charges.

ksro.com

Santa Rosa Find Gun in Car and Drugs at Driver’s Home

Two people were arrested by Santa Rosa police after a revolver was found in their car and drugs at the driver’s residence. On Friday afternoon, an officer pulled over a car for a code violation in the area of Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue. The officer smelled burnt cannabis wafting from the car and searched it – finding a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale with drug residue on it. Police later searched the driver’s residence, located in the 6000-block of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. There they found over 3-pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, ammunition, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, equipment and packaging used in narcotic sales, and, additional firearms. Enrique Garcia-Jordan and Cheyanne Whitcomb were charged with several drug and gun related felonies.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver sought in weekend Petaluma hit-and-run

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are searching for the driver of an SUV in connection with a hit-and-run over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.According to officers, a woman in a gray Lexus was involved in a collision in the area of Petaluma Boulevard and "D" Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The driver fled the scene.Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, which showed flags of the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors mounted on the rear passenger windows.Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Officer Garrett Sholin of Petaluma Police at 707-776-3721.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves

SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Traffic stop leads Santa Rosa police to AR-15 automatic rifle, drugs; 2 arrested

SANTA ROSA – Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms -- including an automatic rifle -- and narcotics for sale following a traffic stop. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police. Officers allegedly found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale. They then executed a warrant at the driver's residence on the 6000-block of state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. Additional firearms were allegedly found in the home, along with three pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and packaging materials. The firearms included a fully automatic AR-15 rifle, according to police. None of the firearms were registered to either of the suspects.Santa Rosa residents Enrique Garcia-Jordan, 26, and Cheyanne Whitcomb, 19, were both arrested on firearms-related charges. Garcia-Jordan is also facing drug-related charges.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing car from dealership

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a car from a dealership on Thursday, according to Fairfield police. Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue after being notified by a Suisun car dealership employee that a stolen car was located […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Convicted SF Tenderloin fentanyl dealer receives 4-year federal prison sentence

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal judge sentenced an Oakland man to four years in prison Friday for selling fentanyl in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.Jose Alvarado, 27, pleaded guilty in July to charges of selling fentanyl and possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell it. In his plea agreement, Alvarado described selling fentanyl to undercover law enforcement agents on four occasions in the Tenderloin District from November 2021 to February 2022, prosecutors said.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Alvarado was arrested outside of his Oakland residence on March 31, 2022. In his backpack and inside his residence, law enforcement officers found approximately 18 ounces (518 grams) of a substance containing fentanyl and 45 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, along with $38,000 in cash.Following his prison term, Alvarado will serve four years of supervision.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

40-Year-Old Woman Killed in Clearlake Head-on Collision

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 01/15/2023 at approximately 0631 hours, Lisa McCuan of Clearlake, was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander northbound on SR-29 north of Diener Drive. Dan Fallis of Clearlake was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 southbound on SR-29 just north of Diener Drive. Humphries and Cutrell were passengers in the Toyota Highlander. Fallis drove the Dodge over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Dodge struck the Toyota head-on. McCuan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Humphries suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Cutrell suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. Fallis suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is not believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.
CLEARLAKE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Two Alameda County Residents Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute After 1 Pound of Heroin and Cocaine, and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized

January 15, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO – Melvin Alexis Diaz Arteaga appeared in federal court to face an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute. fentanyl and possessing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute it, and Luis Almicar Erazo-Centeno also appeared to face the indictment’s charges against him of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and for accessory after the fact, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The indictment also charges Diaz Arteaga with two counts of distributing methamphetamine, including one occurring in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa House Fire Kills Two Pets on Myrtlewood Drive

Santa Rosa fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a house fire in the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive that displaced a family of three and two of their pets. It took crews about 20 minutes to put last Thursday’s fire out. It started in the garage of the single-story house and worked its way to the attic. No injuries were reported and authorities say there’s no evidence that the fire was the result of arson.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco ambulance stolen in Sunset District, recovered in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO -- A thief took off in a stolen ambulance in San Francisco on Monday evening and drove it all over the Bay Area before abandoning it, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.The chase passed through San Francisco, San Mateo and into Oakland before authorities lost the suspect, CHP said.The unidentified suspect hopped into the unoccupied ambulance around 7 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Irving Street in the Outer Sunset and drove off.An SFPD Taraval unit tried to stop the ambulance near 19th Avenue, San Francisco police said but the suspect headed onto Interstate 280.The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as the ambulance headed south on I-280. The suspect then took the vehicle onto eastbound Highway 92, where it crossed the San Mateo Bridge, still with the CHP in pursuit.From there the stolen vehicle got on Interstate 880 north and eventually exited at High Street in Oakland, traversing several streets before stopping at E. 12th Street and 17th Avenue, where the suspect abandoned the ambulance and fled on foot.According to SFPD deputy chief Raj Vaswani, the suspect was not immediately located and the investigation was ongoing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
