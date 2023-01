LIV Golf has reportedly secured a television broadcast deal heading into its second season. Analyst David Feherty was hosting his comedy show at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., last week when he leaked to the audience that LIV is close to finalizing a broadcast partnership with The CW. According to A.J. Perez... The post LIV Golf reportedly set to announce TV broadcast deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO