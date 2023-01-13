The Dallas Cowboys persevered in a dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and will now have to do it again on the road against one of the hottest teams in the league: The San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, January 22, the Cowboys will play their fourth road game against the 49ers, who have won 11 in a row heading into this showdown. This NFL divisional round game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO