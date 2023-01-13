Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott outshines Tom Brady as Cowboys dominate Buccaneers in NFC wild-card playoff game
Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night in Tampa, Florida. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played...
NFL playoffs: Divisional round awaits after scintillating wild-card weekend
A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys’ first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Another hot night from Damian Lillard, another Trail Blazers win over the Dallas Mavericks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers were due for some good fortune and it came Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks when superstar Luka Doncic was ruled out before tipoff with ankle soreness. That opened the door for the Blazers to face an opponent lacking one of the top players in the...
New York Giants outlast Minnesota Vikings for 1st playoff win in 11 years
Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season. Saquon Barkley rushed...
What TV channel is Vikings vs Giants today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Minnesota vs New York online (1/15/2023)
The Minnesota Vikings (13-4) and Kirk Cousins host the New York Giants (9-7-1) and Daniel Jones in a postseason NFC wild card matchup. Minnesota beat New York 27-24 on Dec. 24 in Minnesota on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired. This playoff game kicks off on Sunday, January 15 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
What TV channel is Texas vs Iowa State men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/17/2023)
ISU -2.5 | TEX +2.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Texas Longhorns visit the Iowa State Cyclones in men’s college basketball. When: Tuesday, January 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa. TV...
Georgia Bulldogs football player and staff member killed in car wreck after title celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive national championship with a parade and ceremony. Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which...
Trail Blazers get 44 points from Damian Lillard but falter late, lose 122-113 at Denver Nuggets: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers played about as well as they could have during the first half Tuesday night against the Nuggets in Denver. The Blazers shot well, committed just four turnovers and Damian Lillard had 30 points by halftime. Still, they trailed by six. In the second half, the pressure...
Buccaneers’ Russell Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would undergo more testing a day...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers’ injury list has thinned out considerably. The Blazers listed just two players on their injury report in advance of Tuesday night’s game at the Denver Nuggets, who sit atop the Western Conference standings. For a couple of months, the Blazers usually listed at least four or five players, and at times as much as seven.
Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return lifts Cincinnati Bengals over Baltimore Ravens
Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wildcard game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to...
49ers vs Dallas Cowboys playoff ticket prices are soaring; how to buy seats for NFL divisional round in San Francisco
The Dallas Cowboys persevered in a dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and will now have to do it again on the road against one of the hottest teams in the league: The San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, January 22, the Cowboys will play their fourth road game against the 49ers, who have won 11 in a row heading into this showdown. This NFL divisional round game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend.
Buccaneers’ Russell Gage carted off field vs. Cowboys
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas in Tampa, Florida.
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard is being more aggressive. That’s exactly what the Portland Trail Blazers need.
Damian Lillard doesn’t have to do everything. That was the point of the way this Trail Blazers roster was built, right?. Jerami Grant can attack from the wing, Anferee Simons can create with the ball in his hands and Jusuf Nurkic, finally healthy, can clean up down low. But...
Can Oregon Ducks recruit well enough to contend with programs like Georgia? Is hall of famer LaMichael James greatest running back in UO history?: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Review of Georgia’s 65-7 domination of TCU in national title game if it places into perspective Oregon’s 49-3 loss to the Bulldogs to start the season. Can Oregon ever recruit enough talent to matchup with teams such as Georgia?. LaMichael James...
