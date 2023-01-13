ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What TV channel is Vikings vs Giants today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Minnesota vs New York online (1/15/2023)

The Minnesota Vikings (13-4) and Kirk Cousins host the New York Giants (9-7-1) and Daniel Jones in a postseason NFC wild card matchup. Minnesota beat New York 27-24 on Dec. 24 in Minnesota on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired. This playoff game kicks off on Sunday, January 15 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers’ injury list has thinned out considerably. The Blazers listed just two players on their injury report in advance of Tuesday night’s game at the Denver Nuggets, who sit atop the Western Conference standings. For a couple of months, the Blazers usually listed at least four or five players, and at times as much as seven.
49ers vs Dallas Cowboys playoff ticket prices are soaring; how to buy seats for NFL divisional round in San Francisco

The Dallas Cowboys persevered in a dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and will now have to do it again on the road against one of the hottest teams in the league: The San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, January 22, the Cowboys will play their fourth road game against the 49ers, who have won 11 in a row heading into this showdown. This NFL divisional round game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Here’s how you can get tickets if you plan to attend.
Buccaneers’ Russell Gage carted off field vs. Cowboys

Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas in Tampa, Florida.
Can Oregon Ducks recruit well enough to contend with programs like Georgia? Is hall of famer LaMichael James greatest running back in UO history?: Talkin’ Ducks

SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Review of Georgia’s 65-7 domination of TCU in national title game if it places into perspective Oregon’s 49-3 loss to the Bulldogs to start the season. Can Oregon ever recruit enough talent to matchup with teams such as Georgia?. LaMichael James...
