Maren Morris Apologizes For Lack Of LGBTQ+ Inclusivity In Country Music On “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Maren Morris is a powerhouse vocalist and a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. The “Humble Quest” singer made an appearance on Season 15 of the hit television show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.” While serving as a guest judge, Morris addressed the lack of inclusivity in the country genre and apologized for the industry’s horrific actions throughout the years.

