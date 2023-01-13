ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in drive by shooting case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Tonner Gene Warrior, 42, by the Kay County District Court. Warrior is facing felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm after conviction, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling and conspiracy.
PONCA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon man accused of raping unconscious woman

EL RENO – Investigators have accused a Yukon man of sexually assaulting a woman while she was passed out. Javier Rivera, 48, was charged Dec. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree rape. The felony crime is punishable by not less than five years, life or life without parole in state prison.
YUKON, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Jan. 12-14

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:32 a.m. police responded to 721 N. Oak for a report of a subject beating on the door. Someone dropped some people of at the address and a window was broken. Extra patrol was requested. At 2:05 a.m. police responded back to the address for a report of Rayan Kirk baking on the house.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Court date set for subject accused of assaulting a police officer

NEWKIRK — A court date is scheduled for Sidney Bolton Powers, 25, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Powers is facing charges in two cases. In the first case filed on Dec. 21, he is charged with a felony count of domestic assault, battery and or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and three misdemeanor offenses including domestic abuse and drug charges.
PONCA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Health officials will take back management of troubled lab | News

After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

One injured in accident near Morrison

MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
MORRISON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired Sunday in Norman. Officers responded to a scene near 12th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on the scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 expects an...
NORMAN, OK

