Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
blackchronicle.com
Recent Nebraska football OT transfer has flipped his commitment to Oklahoma
In a shocking turn of events, OT Walter Rouse has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma, announcing the move on Saturday. Rouse was a four-year starter at Stanford, where started in 39 games for the Cardinal. He entered the portal on Dec. 15, and he soon became one of the Huskers’ priority targets.
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Popculture
Man Arrested in Murder of College Football Player Daniel Howard
An Oklahoma City man was arrested in the shooting death of Daniel Howard, a 22-year-old college football player. J'Coal Glover, 30, was arrested at an Oklahoma City gas station on Jan. 7. Although he was charged with first-degree murder, records show Clover did not pull the trigger, reports News9. Howard,...
KOCO
Funeral procession held, K9 laid to rest in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A funeral procession was held and a K9 was laid to rest in Oklahoma City. K9 Potter was laid to rest at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital. He served as a military K9 in Afghanistan and in the United States. A memorial will be set up at...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
KOCO
Family of victim in fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talks about their tragic loss
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The family of a victim in the fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talked about their tragic loss. The victims were identified as John Hazelton of Edmond and Jonathan Benton of Mustang. KOCO 5 spoke with the family of one of the victims about their tragic loss.
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
News On 6
Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE Oklahoma City Crash
One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
K9 war hero receives final motorcycle escort
It was a fitting tribute to a canine war hero who saved lives while overseas.
2 dead after plane crashes in Kingfisher County
Officials respond to a plane crash in Kingfisher County
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
ktxs.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Comments / 0