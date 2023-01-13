ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

blackchronicle.com

Recent Nebraska football OT transfer has flipped his commitment to Oklahoma

In a shocking turn of events, OT Walter Rouse has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma, announcing the move on Saturday. Rouse was a four-year starter at Stanford, where started in 39 games for the Cardinal. He entered the portal on Dec. 15, and he soon became one of the Huskers’ priority targets.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
Popculture

Man Arrested in Murder of College Football Player Daniel Howard

An Oklahoma City man was arrested in the shooting death of Daniel Howard, a 22-year-old college football player. J'Coal Glover, 30, was arrested at an Oklahoma City gas station on Jan. 7. Although he was charged with first-degree murder, records show Clover did not pull the trigger, reports News9. Howard,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE Oklahoma City Crash

One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

