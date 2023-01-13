ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Supreme Court to hear appeal in fatal crash case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Canadian County couple has appealed to the state’s highest court challenging a ruling in a civil suit stemming from a traffic collision near Yukon that killed their teenage daughter. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed Dec. 9 by attorneys representing the...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
Popculture

Man Arrested in Murder of College Football Player Daniel Howard

An Oklahoma City man was arrested in the shooting death of Daniel Howard, a 22-year-old college football player. J'Coal Glover, 30, was arrested at an Oklahoma City gas station on Jan. 7. Although he was charged with first-degree murder, records show Clover did not pull the trigger, reports News9. Howard,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Recent Nebraska football OT transfer has flipped his commitment to Oklahoma

In a shocking turn of events, OT Walter Rouse has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma, announcing the move on Saturday. Rouse was a four-year starter at Stanford, where started in 39 games for the Cardinal. He entered the portal on Dec. 15, and he soon became one of the Huskers’ priority targets.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Health officials will take back management of troubled lab | News

After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

