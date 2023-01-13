ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

wdrb.com

Thieves steal 4 cars estimated to be $100k at used car lot in Mt. Washington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves stole four cars in Bullitt County in less than two minutes, leaving police searching for suspects and a business owner asking for answers. The four cars stolen at Abell & Gillahan early Monday morning add to the recent slew of car thefts in Bullitt County. Last week, two different cars up for sale in Shepherdsville ended up on the streets after they were hotwired and stolen.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wslmradio.com

Indiana’s Longest Trail To Pass Through Washington County

Monon South Trail to Cross Five Counties, Eight Communities in Southern Indiana. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in Southern Indiana.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Unaffordable Housing: Mobile home residents fear losing their homes, pleading 'I can't start all over again'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Mike Runnells moved to Bullitt County in 2020, it was his refuge from a divided city. The Army veteran had been living in Louisville’s west end, where the highly controversial police shooting death of Breonna Taylor had led to ongoing, nightly protests that sometimes brought crowds of police and protesters past his Portland home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of 14-year-old killed in Wyandotte shooting says they're unsure if it was intentional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is grieving after 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix was shot and killed at home on the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. “He still had life ahead of him to enjoy and he can't do that no more because he's not going to be here. He's not going to be here,” said Conchita Hendrix, Javarius Hendrix’s aunt, “Watched him be born, named him, everything, so for him to be gone, it's not normal.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thieves make coordinated attack on La Grange neighborhood

LA GRANGE, Ky. — A group of alleged criminals, working together, stole one car and broke into others in La Grange over the weekend. A police investigation is now underway into the non-violent, yet scary, attack on the Woodland Lakes subdivision early Saturday morning. Doorbell cameras captured video of...
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

Simulated emergencies help train officers, civilians in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inside the St. Matthews Police Department, officers are temporarily trading in their issued weapons for simulated ones. It's part of an annual training happening at the department on Grandview Avenue aimed at helping people train to respond to different types of calls. Officer Troy Armstrong is...
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman

This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

'Legacy build' | Hillview's police department moving to upgraded, larger location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come. The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
HILLVIEW, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for OVWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

On 01/14/2023 at 3:00PM, MPD was called to investigate a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Michigan Hill. MPD learned that a driver involved in the accident fled the scene in a green convertible vehicle. Soon after, Officers located a green convertible vehicle that had been involved in a recent collision on Broadway Street. The license plate returned to an address on Broadway Street, and Officers located a male identified as Stephen Scott, age 53 of Madison at this address. Upon further investigation, Scott admitted to being involved in the accident and leaving the area due to his intoxication. Scott was arrested on preliminary charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a class A misdemeanor.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

The Vernon Lanes building has had bowling for more than 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination. The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year. The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used...
LOUISVILLE, KY

