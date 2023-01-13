Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Thieves steal 4 cars estimated to be $100k at used car lot in Mt. Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves stole four cars in Bullitt County in less than two minutes, leaving police searching for suspects and a business owner asking for answers. The four cars stolen at Abell & Gillahan early Monday morning add to the recent slew of car thefts in Bullitt County. Last week, two different cars up for sale in Shepherdsville ended up on the streets after they were hotwired and stolen.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
wslmradio.com
Indiana’s Longest Trail To Pass Through Washington County
Monon South Trail to Cross Five Counties, Eight Communities in Southern Indiana. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in Southern Indiana.
wdrb.com
‘Sad setback’ | Highlands business owners push forward in effort to keep people safe after 2nd shooting this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses in the Highlands are dealing with a setback in their effort to help keep residents and visitors safe after the second shooting in the area this month. Marcus Cambron, 52, was shot near Wick's Pizza Parlor in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland...
wdrb.com
La Grange Police asking residents to stay vigilant after string of car break-ins over the weekend
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of several neighborhoods in La Grange were hit by thieves over the weekend. Footage from a home security camera shows several cars pull into a neighborhood, people getting out and checking for unlocked vehicles early Saturday morning. One resident who spoke with WDRB News,...
spectrumnews1.com
Unaffordable Housing: Mobile home residents fear losing their homes, pleading 'I can't start all over again'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Mike Runnells moved to Bullitt County in 2020, it was his refuge from a divided city. The Army veteran had been living in Louisville’s west end, where the highly controversial police shooting death of Breonna Taylor had led to ongoing, nightly protests that sometimes brought crowds of police and protesters past his Portland home.
WLKY.com
Family of 14-year-old killed in Wyandotte shooting says they're unsure if it was intentional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is grieving after 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix was shot and killed at home on the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. “He still had life ahead of him to enjoy and he can't do that no more because he's not going to be here. He's not going to be here,” said Conchita Hendrix, Javarius Hendrix’s aunt, “Watched him be born, named him, everything, so for him to be gone, it's not normal.”
wdrb.com
18-year-old woman dies after hit and run in west Louisville, police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news...
WLKY.com
Thieves make coordinated attack on La Grange neighborhood
LA GRANGE, Ky. — A group of alleged criminals, working together, stole one car and broke into others in La Grange over the weekend. A police investigation is now underway into the non-violent, yet scary, attack on the Woodland Lakes subdivision early Saturday morning. Doorbell cameras captured video of...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown community mourns loss of teen, looks for answers to drug epidemic
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Pastor Towanda Armstrong hosted dozens of members of the Elizabethtown community on Monday at the Powerhouse of Praise and Deliverance church. The group gathered to discuss the tragic loss of a recent Elizabethtown High School graduate to a drug overdose. That's becoming a common theme in...
wdrb.com
Future of Sellersburg Celebrates festival in jeopardy due to lack of volunteers
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- After more than 30 years, a small Indiana town may be saying goodbye to its annual hometown festival. Every August, thousands of people gather at Silver Creek Township Park in Sellersburg for the annual Sellersburg Celebrates festival. But the celebration could be coming to an end soon due to a lack of volunteers.
wdrb.com
Simulated emergencies help train officers, civilians in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inside the St. Matthews Police Department, officers are temporarily trading in their issued weapons for simulated ones. It's part of an annual training happening at the department on Grandview Avenue aimed at helping people train to respond to different types of calls. Officer Troy Armstrong is...
Man killed in Highlands shooting identified, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are also investigating a deadly shooting in the Highlands. Officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a man that had been shot. Police said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead...
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
wdrb.com
'Legacy build' | Hillview's police department moving to upgraded, larger location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come. The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
wdrb.com
Construction progressing for outdoor game yard at riverfront near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on a new outdoor game yard is progressing along the Ohio River in Louisville. The Goodbounce Pickleball Yard is near Waterfront Park at 1515 River Shore Drive. The space by River Park Place Marina overlooks the Ohio River. Pickleball lovers will be able to join...
wdrb.com
14-year-old shot, killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood, Louisville police say
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container. An Alabama mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado decimated his shop and killed two neighbors. A woman hid in a bathtub with her 2-year-old son, telling her mother by phone: “If the house is messed up I’ll be in the tub area.”
953wiki.com
Madison Man Arrested for OVWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On 01/14/2023 at 3:00PM, MPD was called to investigate a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Michigan Hill. MPD learned that a driver involved in the accident fled the scene in a green convertible vehicle. Soon after, Officers located a green convertible vehicle that had been involved in a recent collision on Broadway Street. The license plate returned to an address on Broadway Street, and Officers located a male identified as Stephen Scott, age 53 of Madison at this address. Upon further investigation, Scott admitted to being involved in the accident and leaving the area due to his intoxication. Scott was arrested on preliminary charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a class A misdemeanor.
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
wdrb.com
The Vernon Lanes building has had bowling for more than 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination. The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year. The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used...
