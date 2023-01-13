ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

247Sports

WVU-TCU: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (10-7, 0-5) is back home for another tough, Big 12 Conference game. No. 14 TCU (14-3, 3-2) is tonight's guest, with the Horned Frogs fresh off a win over No. 13 Kansas State. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Sooners OL Marcus Alexander enters transfer portal

NORMAN, Okla. — With just 24 more hours or so remaining in the transfer portal time frame, the Sooners have another outgoing player. Offensive lineman Marcus Alexander announced his decision to enter the portal Tuesday afternoon. “Sooner Nation, I want to thank you for all of the support over...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Top247 RB James Peoples to visit Texas and Oklahoma over the next two weekends

San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial Top247 2024 running back James Peoples tells 247Sports he’ll visit Texas this weekend and Oklahoma the following weekend. The Longhorns and Sooners are two of the 20-plus programs to already extend a scholarship to the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Peoples. As a junior Peoples rushed for...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

WVU hires assistant basketball coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 16, 2023) – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options

Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

