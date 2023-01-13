Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
247Sports
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is entering must-win territory having lost four of its last five games. The Cowboys look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Bedlam rival Oklahoma on Wednesday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here is how to watch, stream or listen to the game:
247Sports
WVU-TCU: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (10-7, 0-5) is back home for another tough, Big 12 Conference game. No. 14 TCU (14-3, 3-2) is tonight's guest, with the Horned Frogs fresh off a win over No. 13 Kansas State. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
Sooners OL Marcus Alexander enters transfer portal
NORMAN, Okla. — With just 24 more hours or so remaining in the transfer portal time frame, the Sooners have another outgoing player. Offensive lineman Marcus Alexander announced his decision to enter the portal Tuesday afternoon. “Sooner Nation, I want to thank you for all of the support over...
247Sports
Top247 RB James Peoples to visit Texas and Oklahoma over the next two weekends
San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial Top247 2024 running back James Peoples tells 247Sports he’ll visit Texas this weekend and Oklahoma the following weekend. The Longhorns and Sooners are two of the 20-plus programs to already extend a scholarship to the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Peoples. As a junior Peoples rushed for...
247Sports
WVU hires assistant basketball coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 16, 2023) – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and...
247Sports
LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options
Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0