DAVIS, Calif. - Cali Rowland placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.35 and second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:22.27. The Spartans finished with a final score of 84 -161 against UC Davis. Ela Freiman placed first in the 200-yard IM with a...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO