San Jose, CA

Spartans Sweep MPSF Weekly Honors

SAN JOSE, Calif.—The San José State women's gymnastics team swept the weekly Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors as Lauren Macpherson, Emma Milne and Kyra Cato were honored for their performances at the Stanford meet on Saturday. Won the all-around with a 39.325, tying her career-high and ties for...
SJSU Tennis Adds Transfer Millan and Assistant Coach Komel

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Junior tennis player Carolina Millan has joined San José State after a great career at Utah State and Jakob Komel has been named assistant women's tennis coach, announced by head coach Chad Skorupka on Tuesday. Millan was named to the All-Mountain West Singles team the...
Omari Moore Becomes 16th Spartan to Score 1,000 Career Points

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Omari Moore scored 24 points, exactly what he needed to become the 16th player in school history to score 1,000 points at San José State as the Spartans fell at New Mexico, 77-57, Tuesday inside The Pit. Moore scored his 1,000th career point from the free throw...
No. 13 SJSU Place Second at Hawaii Invite

HONOLULU - Lior Ben David posted six goals to lead No. 13 San José State's 20-15 win over No. 20 LMU. The Spartans shot .606 from the field as they dominated the lions on both ends of the pool. Clarissa Wandinger, Maiken Pardon, Olga Descalzi, Lucy Miszewski, Ryann Lucchesi,...
Spartans Battle Air Force Monday Night

San José State (2-15, 0-6 MW) vs. Air Force (8-10, 3-3 MW) When Monday, Jan. 16 | 5:30 p.m. (PT) Location Clune Arena, United States Air Force Academy, Colo. UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – San José State women's basketball continues Mountain West conference play this week with a matchup against the Air Force Falcons in Colorado on Monday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (PT) at Clune Arena.
Emilia Sjostrand and Jeremiah Walker Earns MW Track & Field Honors

SPOKANE, Wash. — SJSU's Emilia Sjostrand and Jeremiah Walker both earned Mountain West honors for their efforts at the Spokane Indoor Invitational last weekend. Sjostrand, a sophomore field specialist from Stockholm, Sweden, posted a 12.66m triple jump to win her event. Walker, a freshman from Fresno, Calif., won his first ever official collegiate race with a time of 21.49 in the 200m event.
Rowland Leads in Loss to Davis

DAVIS, Calif. - Cali Rowland placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.35 and second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:22.27. The Spartans finished with a final score of 84 -161 against UC Davis. Ela Freiman placed first in the 200-yard IM with a...
