Things to know about Notre Dame’s newest portal commit, Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Notre Dame gained another transfer portal win on Friday. It received a commitment from former Ohio State defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptise. The New Jersey native was a highly sought high school recruit, opting to head to Columbus over offers from Texas A&M, Nebraska, Wisconsin and others.

During his four-season Buckeye career, he registered seven sacks with 53 tackles. His senior season was his best: 19 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble. Find out below what you need to know about Notre Dame’s newest pass rusher.

Don’t expect him to replace Isaiah Foskey

When you are replacing a first-round draft pick, it’s hard to replicate their production. It will be the same as the Irish look to replace Isaiah Foskey, but it will be a team effort. Getting another quality pass-rusher like Jean-Baptise will help the unit replace the 11 sacks Notre Dame lost even if those sacks come from different players.

He played his best when given more time

Jean-Baptise never really cracked the Buckeye starting lineup, they have been solid at his position for a number of years. He did get an opportunity to contribute and this past season was his best. Jean-Baptise has a relentless motor and his extremely long. If needed, he can drop back into coverage, but he’s at his best pinning his ears back and going after the quarterback.

He’ll bring a very in-depth scouting report of his former school

As we all know, Notre Dame returns the hosting favor with Ohio State this fall. The Buckeyes lost three of their starting offensive lineman, both tackles and their center. Jean-Baptise has practiced against the backups, so he knows what they will bring to the table. Yes, there will be a few games of tape to review, but he will know a bit more than what will show on tape.

Experience

The portal is all about getting experienced football players on your team. Notre Dame has achieved that, not just as the quarterback position but now along the defensive line. Jean-Baptise was coached by one of the best defensive line coaches in the country, Larry Johnson. He will bring his four years of knowledge with him and talk show with his new teammates. This might be the biggest impact Jean-Baptise ultimately has with the Irish.