Kansas Medicaid Recipients Must Renew Enrollment After Pandemic Pause
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The federal government has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency again, but it does not include simplified Medicaid eligibility that kept people enrolled over the last three years. During the pandemic, people on Medicaid did not have to prove their eligibility every year. Starting in...
Kansas State Launches Statewide Partnership to Leverage Expertise in Economic Development
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas State University launched a project to expand upon the traditional land-grant mission by aggregating entrepreneurial expertise to accelerate growth of business startups and existing companies in communities throughout the state’s 105 counties. K-State president Richard Linton said the work would mesh with the university’s...
INFB policy priorities highlighted during legislative forum
Indiana Farm Bureau members discussed policy issues with lawmakers during the organization’s Legislative Forum today. Jeff Cummins, director of state government relations with INFB, highlighted the priorities that are important to Hoosier farmers and rural communities. “Rural viability, tax and fiscal issues, energy and environment, and food security,” he...
New drought relief plan unveiled in MO
The director of Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources says updates to the state’s drought relief plan were made with agriculture in mind. Dru Buntin tells Brownfield agriculture is one of the first sectors affected by drought and it starts with the ability to water livestock. The plan highlights how different regions handle the drought and considers water availability.
Sudden Death Syndrome a threat to Upper Midwest soybeans
Sudden Death Syndrome continues to be a problem for soybean growers in the Upper Midwest. Peterson Farms Seed agronomist Rick Swenson says the plant disease is progressing north. “We’ve now seen SDS through the middle part of Minnesota, stretching almost (to) northern Minnesota and even into North Dakota here the...
Agent emphasizes value of crop insurance as margins tighten
A crop insurance agent says the risk management tool is becoming increasingly important as farm incomes are expected to decline in 2023. Lee Waters with Farm Credit Illinois tells Brownfield grain farmers have seen strong prices the last three years. “I feel like a big risk we have going into...
