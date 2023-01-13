ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee family is using their grief as fuel to give back. Tre Thompson and his siblings suddenly lost their mother, Stephanie Allison, in October 2022. She always taught her kids to take care of others. “She was a spunky woman. She loved people. She’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee man walks 52 miles for Isaiah 117 House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House is a group that helps kids have a comfortable and safe place to stay as they await foster care. On Tuesday, Mark Troutt walked 52 miles to raise awareness and money for Isaiah 117 House. “I wanted to help people become aware and...
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Elvis festival in Pigeon Forge after death of Lisa Marie Presley

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than five Elvis impersonators will be taking part in the first annual Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to the Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge. More than 20 Elvis impersonators will participate in the three-day festival, and two rounds of competitions will determine...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

MLK Tribute event in Knoxville Church

Tre Thompson and his family teamed up to feed dozens under the North Broadway bridge. Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year. The tax filing process the last few years was a little different because of the pandemic, people were getting more money back thanks to big tax breaks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville tribute show celebrates MLK’s legacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra played a variety of arrangements that featured Indigenous Vibes African Drumming Ensemble, Michael Rodgers and Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon. “We’ve actually...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for Sevierville teen

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert on Sunday for a missing teen out of Sevierville. John Tipton, 19, was last seen in the area near Winfield Dunn Parkway on Sunday. He is 5′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Tipton was...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police searching for car involved in deadly North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Road at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 17, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Families enjoy nearly foot of snow at Newfound Gap

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-foot drifts of snow on the top of Newfound Gap is what greeted road crews as they tried to clear it all away. For 11 years, Darold Gaffney has been on the snowplow team in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In that time, he’s seen everything from a lot of snow to just a little ice. He said each snow event can be different and scary.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mashed

The Enormous Entree At Dolly Parton's One-Of-A-Kind Rodeo Restaurant

What some people may not know is that beloved famous singer Dolly Parton herself actually has a unique dinner show experience that's located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Branson, Missouri, and it's called Dolly Parton's Stampede. Similar to the Medieval Times dinner show, Parton's Stampede puts a southern twist on the attraction. Parton's Stampede was originally called Dixie Stampede before she decided to simplify the name in 2018, according to a press release from World Choice Investments LLC who operates the dinner show.
PIGEON FORGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy