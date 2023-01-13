GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-foot drifts of snow on the top of Newfound Gap is what greeted road crews as they tried to clear it all away. For 11 years, Darold Gaffney has been on the snowplow team in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In that time, he’s seen everything from a lot of snow to just a little ice. He said each snow event can be different and scary.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO