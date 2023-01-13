Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with discounted ice cream
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will soon turn 77, and businesses in East Tennessee are eager to celebrate. Cruze Farm, which makes ice cream with milk from their family farm, is excited to celebrate East Tennessee’s queen with discounted ice cream. On Parton’s birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, guests...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee family is using their grief as fuel to give back. Tre Thompson and his siblings suddenly lost their mother, Stephanie Allison, in October 2022. She always taught her kids to take care of others. “She was a spunky woman. She loved people. She’d...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee man walks 52 miles for Isaiah 117 House
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 House is a group that helps kids have a comfortable and safe place to stay as they await foster care. On Tuesday, Mark Troutt walked 52 miles to raise awareness and money for Isaiah 117 House. “I wanted to help people become aware and...
Gary Wayne Sutton continues fight for release after co-defendant dies on Death Row
After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair of 1992 Blount County murders, his co-defendant maintains his innocence as executions remain on hold in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Elvis festival in Pigeon Forge after death of Lisa Marie Presley
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than five Elvis impersonators will be taking part in the first annual Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to the Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge. More than 20 Elvis impersonators will participate in the three-day festival, and two rounds of competitions will determine...
wvlt.tv
MLK Tribute event in Knoxville Church
Tre Thompson and his family teamed up to feed dozens under the North Broadway bridge. Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year. The tax filing process the last few years was a little different because of the pandemic, people were getting more money back thanks to big tax breaks.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man remembers fight to give Martin Luther King Jr. Ave its name
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Martin Luther King Jr. and Harold Middlebrook’s friendship began at Morehouse College in Atlanta in the 1960′s when the two civil rights leaders were fighting for equality. The pair would share a jail cell in Atlanta during sit in’s, with King’s father bailing Middlebrook...
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville tribute show celebrates MLK’s legacy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra played a variety of arrangements that featured Indigenous Vibes African Drumming Ensemble, Michael Rodgers and Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon. “We’ve actually...
1 dead, children fighting for their lives after SUV hit by drag race on Magnolia Ave
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
Teens from New York charged with attempted murder in Knoxville
Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Monday.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
Dolly Parton announces new Duncan Hines items
Dolly Parton announced four new additions to her Duncan Hines baking collection, with both sweet and savory options.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
wvlt.tv
Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for Sevierville teen
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert on Sunday for a missing teen out of Sevierville. John Tipton, 19, was last seen in the area near Winfield Dunn Parkway on Sunday. He is 5′10″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Tipton was...
wvlt.tv
Police searching for car involved in deadly North Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden Road at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 17, officials said.
wvlt.tv
Families enjoy nearly foot of snow at Newfound Gap
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-foot drifts of snow on the top of Newfound Gap is what greeted road crews as they tried to clear it all away. For 11 years, Darold Gaffney has been on the snowplow team in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In that time, he’s seen everything from a lot of snow to just a little ice. He said each snow event can be different and scary.
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
The Enormous Entree At Dolly Parton's One-Of-A-Kind Rodeo Restaurant
What some people may not know is that beloved famous singer Dolly Parton herself actually has a unique dinner show experience that's located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Branson, Missouri, and it's called Dolly Parton's Stampede. Similar to the Medieval Times dinner show, Parton's Stampede puts a southern twist on the attraction. Parton's Stampede was originally called Dixie Stampede before she decided to simplify the name in 2018, according to a press release from World Choice Investments LLC who operates the dinner show.
