Rubye Murphy
Rubye Murphy, 100, of Hutchinson, died January 13, 2023, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born October 28, 1922, in Hutchinson, to Henry B. and Mary (LetKeman) Ediger. She was a 1940 graduate of Hutchinson High School and attended Hutchinson Community Junior College. Rubye was a lifetime resident of...
Maurine Ethel Unruh
Maurine Ethel Unruh (Koehn), 94, died January 14, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society-Hutchinson Village. She was born July 1, 1928, in Greensburg, KS, to Fred and Nina (Nightingale) Koehn. Maurine attended Greensburg High School. In 1946, she married Cecil Unruh, in Greensburg, KS. They shared 74 years of marriage, prior...
David Alan Morrell
David Alan Morrell was born May 7, 1955 to Arthur Ray Morrell Jr. and Nina Fern (Pelton) Morrell in Dodge City, KS. He passed away on January 14, 2023 at his home in Abbyville, KS. He was 67 years old. David attended Arlington Grade School, and graduated in 1973 from...
Richard A. “Rick” Kallsen
Richard A. "Rick" Kallsen, 78, passed away on January 12, 2023 at in Halstead, KS. Richard was born on December 21, 1944 in Denver, CO to parents Ernest H.G. and Fredda Pauline (Bostwick) Kallsen.Richard was a farmer and married Carol Lyn Rockhold at Denver on November 27, 1964.Richard is survived by his wife Carol Lyn Kallsen; son, Derrick H.G. Kallsen of Moundridge, daughter, Reene Lane and her husband Frank of Stover, MO.
McPherson Park and Tree Boards to be Combined
MCPHERSON, Kan. – An new ordinance that combines the McPherson Park and Tree Boards was adopted by the McPherson City Commission Tuesday. Commissioners asked City Attorney Jeff Houston to research whether the two boards could be combined, and he indicated it could, so as long as the Park Board is designated as the Tree Board to meet Tree City USA requirements.
McPherson USD 418 Narrows Size of Bond Proposal
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The size of a bond issue McPherson USD 418 voters will be looking at in the spring was narrowed a bit more during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, but there are still some things needing to be finalized following a community input session next week.
Two Die Saturday in Arlington House Fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. – Two people died after being trapped in a house fire late Saturday in Arlington. According to Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt, units from Districts 4 and 8 and Pretty Prairie Fire responded to a structure fire Saturday evening in the 200 block of north Broadway St. in Arlington. Firefighters reported encountering heavy fire involvement with fire venting from the roof.
Victims of Fatal Fire in Arlington Identified
ARLINGTON, Kan. – Two people who died in a Saturday night fire in Arlington have been identified. 75-year-old John Schaffter and 74-year-old Sally Schaffter were unable to escape a fire at their home in the 200 block of North Broadway in Arlington. Firefighters, who attended to the blaze for...
Hutchinson City Council Selects New Members for Open Seats
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Following a lengthy discussion, the Hutchinson City Council Tuesday morning selected Stuart Conklin and Stacy Goss to fill the two positions opening up on the Council. Conklin, a partner in Conklin Cars who during his 42-plus year tenure oversaw the day-to-day sales operations for their dealerships,...
Hutchinson Man’s Arrest Connected to Fentanyl-related Fatality
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man has been arrested in connection to a fentanyl-related fatality. Hutchinson Police Special Operations Division Lieutenant Jake Graber said Harry Ocon was taken into custody Tuesday morning on a probable cause warrant stemming from an overdose in June of 2022. Reno County Correctional Facility...
