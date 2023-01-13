Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
fox44news.com
Firefighters respond to Speegleville structure fire
SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Speegleville area. The Waco Fire Department said on Monday afternoon that units were assisting the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies with a “heavily-involved house fire” at 1526 McLennan Crossing Road.
Thank Goodness! Killeen, Texas Family Saves Dog Abandoned In Backpack
Anybody that knows me in Killeen, Texas knows that I love animals more than loving people. So when I heard the story about a Dachshund that was abandoned in a book bag but rescued by a family I just had to let all the Central Texas know. KCEN-TV reports that...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer
WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
Popeye’s Employees In Temple, Texas Searching For Unpaid Wages
Some individuals in Central Texas are still searching for answers in the new year. Recently, KXXV has put a spotlight on the Popeye's located on West Adams Street. The business is currently under scrutiny for it's handling of paying employees. One employee even took to social media to proclaim the...
Gatesville man concerned with nearby gun range
GATESVILLE, Texas — Bill Barton says the Holley Gun Range in Gatesville has been causing him problems since it opened in 2019. He and his neighbors have found bullet fragments on the ground and bullet holes in small wooden sheds on the 60 acre property. "I went in November...
KWTX
Police identify individual struck, killed by train in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Police identified Masao Joverson Skilling, 21, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a train on the railroad tracks adjacent to the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190. The deadly accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 15. Police were told...
Here’s How to Scare Customers Away From Your 7-Eleven in Texas
(Austin, Texas): We've all noticed it at one point while visiting somewhere haven't we? Someone is just hanging outside a store for no other apparent reason than to just be there. To be fair, sometimes they're just waiting for a friend to get off work or meet them. Let's be...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to fire at north Austin apartment complex, cause under investigation
The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a north Austin apartment complex Monday night. AFD responded to the fire around 11:00 p.m. at the apartments located on West Loop near W Rundberg Lane. When crews arrived on scene they found fire coming out of a front...
KWTX
City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
fox44news.com
Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
fox44news.com
Temple shooting incident tied to claims of speeding car
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple man is facing second-degree felony charges after a shot was fired in a dispute over someone driving fast in a neighborhood. Robert Wayne Tilly was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Saturday afternoon incident. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane at 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots being fired.
fox44news.com
Killeen structure fire causes street closure
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with at least one person trapped inside a car. The crash happened at S. 28th St. and Franklin Ave. This is a developing story.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
