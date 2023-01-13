ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Firefighters respond to Speegleville structure fire

SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Speegleville area. The Waco Fire Department said on Monday afternoon that units were assisting the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies with a “heavily-involved house fire” at 1526 McLennan Crossing Road.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer

WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
Gatesville man concerned with nearby gun range

GATESVILLE, Texas — Bill Barton says the Holley Gun Range in Gatesville has been causing him problems since it opened in 2019. He and his neighbors have found bullet fragments on the ground and bullet holes in small wooden sheds on the 60 acre property. "I went in November...
City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
Temple shooting incident tied to claims of speeding car

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple man is facing second-degree felony charges after a shot was fired in a dispute over someone driving fast in a neighborhood. Robert Wayne Tilly was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Saturday afternoon incident. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane at 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots being fired.
Killeen structure fire causes street closure

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
