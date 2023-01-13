Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Related
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
Look: Texas All-American Linebacker To Return For Senior Year
All-Big 12 linebacker and Longhorns' defensive leader Jaylan Ford will return to school for his senior season. Ford announced his decision on social media this Saturday afternoon. A former three-star recruit in the Longhorns' 2020 class, Ford fell just short of winning Big 12 Defensive ...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Warm days ahead followed by rain
We're seeing some warm temperatures for the start of your work week, with highs hitting in the low 80s by Tuesday, then a cold front brings some rain chances come Wednesday. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has the details.
KXAN
Texas lawmakers again crack at ‘panic alert system’ bill for school safety
AUSTIN (Nexstar) – In the aftermath of Uvalde, two of the state’s top Republicans have signaled certain school safety measures will be a priority in this legislative session, making some lawmakers more hopeful about passing bills they’ve been unable to in the past. For a second session...
Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens
Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
CBS Austin
ATX Wheels & More holds benefit for woman killed in recent road rage homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — Family of Elizabeth Lopez, 22, gathered for a benefit to raise funds for her funeral arrangements. Previously, Lopez was killed in a homicide during a road rage incident. The benefit happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, at noon at ATX Wheels & More. Lopez’s family members and...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
News Channel 25
Hundreds gather in Killeen for MLK peace march
CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a staple in the Killeen community and almost like a big family reunion, Taneika Moultrie, President of the NAACP Killeen branch says. The Martin Luther King peace march organized by the NAACP Killeen Branch took place early Monday morning. Hundreds from Killeen and neighboring cities...
kut.org
Why 19th Street in Austin was chosen to be renamed after Martin Luther King Jr.
There are around 1,000 streets across the U.S. named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but Austin’s is one of only a few that run near a major university or state capitol. “Symbolically, it was an important street,” journalist Erna Smith said. “Ours is special in the sense...
String of burglaries in South Austin leaves neighbors concerned
AUSTIN, Texas — For months we've reported about the staffing challenges the Austin Police Department (APD) is facing. For some, this has led to longer wait times when asking for help and some Austin residents are upset. One man said he's a victim of a recent string of burglaries...
Murder affidavit provides more details on Tuesday morning north Austin homicide
According to an affidavit, a 911 caller said her ex-boyfriend called her saying he shot someone, and he suspected they were dead.
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
fox7austin.com
Goodwill Central Texas offers free tools, job training
Goodwill Central Texas is helping Texans get jobs in 2023 by providing services with their career and technical academy. The Excel Center, the only adult high school in the state, is also a no-cost option available to those looking to earn a high school degree. Jennifer Carter, Goodwill Central Texas' chief mission officer, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share more.
fox7austin.com
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population
AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
Several major road incidents in Central Texas: Multiple injuries, closures
Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to several crashes Monday mid-day which may cause serious traffic delays. Several people are injured, they reported.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
Android Headlines
Samsung says its new chip factory in Texas will be ready this year
Samsung is reportedly on track to complete the construction of its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas this year. Located in the city of Taylor in Williamson County, it is the company’s second chip manufacturing plant in the US. The other factory is also located in Texas (Austin, Travis County) and has been operational since 1996. The new site is about 25 kilometers away from the existing one.
Comments / 0