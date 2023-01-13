ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

GSD Capital Announces Increase Of Insurance Cover To $2Bn

UK based quantitative investment management firm GSD Capital has just announced an insurance policy increase against the loss of its client assets (USDC & USDT) secured in the Ledger Vault platform through insurance underwriter,. Arch Insurance. (a syndicate of. Lloyd's of London. ). The policy insures. GSD Capital's. digital assets...
FINGERMOTION, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The terms the "Registrant", "we", "us", "our", "FingerMotion" and the "Company" consolidated subsidiaries and contractually controlled companies. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. The following management's discussion and analysis of the Company's financial. condition and results of operations (the "MD&A") contains forward-looking. statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, among.
Periculus Announces Partnership with Traliant, Adding Traliant's Compliance Training Courses to its New Risk Concierge by Periculus App

Periculus, LLC , a technology start-up that simplifies access to insurance and risk management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses ("SMBs"), announced today its partnership with Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training. The partnership comes as Periculus launches its virtual risk manager app, Risk Concierge. Risk Concierge by Periculus is...
EXL recognized as ‘Luminary’ in Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems: Global Life Insurance Edition report

NEW YORK , Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced it has been recognized as a “Luminary” in the Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems: Global Life Insurance Edition report. Earning a luminary rating in Celent’s bi-annual evaluation of new business and underwriting solutions outside of.
Reinsurance Services Market Is Booming Worldwide with Latest Rising Trends : Munich Re, Fairfax, AXIS: Reinsurance Services Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2029

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Reinsurance Services Market - Global Trends, Insights to 2022-2028 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Reinsurance Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Insurance SoftwareMarket to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : IBM, Oracle, Vertafore

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Software Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
EchoPark Brings More Happiness to Owners With Digital Insurance Technology Platform Partner Matic

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- EchoPark and Matic, a leading digital insurtech platform, announced today a long-term partnership to provide property and casualty insurance products to EchoPark guests. Under the partnership, Matic’s innovative insurance marketplace of over 40 A-rated carriers will be integrated into EchoPark’s easy-to-use and award-winning online car buying experience, providing a frictionless way for buyers to shop for and purchase auto insurance. The two companies have a joint foundation of saving guests money to provide category-leading value. EchoPark saves guests up to.
SME Insurance Market to Witness Stunning Growth : CNA, Zurich, AXA, CGI

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global SME Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Simplicity Acquires Jurs Montgomery Brokerage and Adds Justin Jurs and Chris Ronshagen to its Growing Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J. , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of. , Jurs Montgomery is a brokerage general agency that provides access to annuity, long-term care, life, and disability income products to independent producers, along with a high-touch support network. With offices in. New York.
