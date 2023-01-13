Read full article on original website
GSD Capital Announces Increase Of Insurance Cover To $2Bn
UK based quantitative investment management firm GSD Capital has just announced an insurance policy increase against the loss of its client assets (USDC & USDT) secured in the Ledger Vault platform through insurance underwriter,. Arch Insurance. (a syndicate of. Lloyd's of London. ). The policy insures. GSD Capital's. digital assets...
Aegon Extraordinary General Meeting approves combination of Aegon’s Dutch businesses with a.s.r.
The Hague , January 17, 2023 - Aegon N.V.'s Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) has today approved the strategic decision to combine Aegon’s Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination operations with a.s.r. to create a leading player in the Dutch market. As announced on. October...
Castlelake Establishes Reinsurer to Provide Insurance Financing Solutions to Aircraft Asset Buyers
MINNEAPOLIS , Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake , L.P. (" Castlelake "), a global alternative investment manager specializing in asset-backed private credit with 17 years of experience investing in, financing and managing aviation assets, today announced the creation of a. Bermuda. -licensed reinsurance company,. Itasca Re Limited. ("Itasca Re"),...
FINGERMOTION, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The terms the "Registrant", "we", "us", "our", "FingerMotion" and the "Company" consolidated subsidiaries and contractually controlled companies. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. The following management's discussion and analysis of the Company's financial. condition and results of operations (the "MD&A") contains forward-looking. statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, among.
BRP Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on. Tuesday, February 28, 2023. . The Company will...
Periculus Announces Partnership with Traliant, Adding Traliant's Compliance Training Courses to its New Risk Concierge by Periculus App
Periculus, LLC , a technology start-up that simplifies access to insurance and risk management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses ("SMBs"), announced today its partnership with Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training. The partnership comes as Periculus launches its virtual risk manager app, Risk Concierge. Risk Concierge by Periculus is...
EXL recognized as ‘Luminary’ in Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems: Global Life Insurance Edition report
NEW YORK , Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced it has been recognized as a “Luminary” in the Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems: Global Life Insurance Edition report. Earning a luminary rating in Celent’s bi-annual evaluation of new business and underwriting solutions outside of.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires First Ireland Risk Management Limited
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ("First Ireland"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1982, First Ireland is a retail insurance broker offering a variety of commercial and personal insurance products as well as life and pension solutions to clients throughout.
EVERTREE INSURANCE ACQUIRES MICHIGAN-BASED PROVISION INSURANCE GROUP
NEW YORK , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertree Insurance ("Evertree"), an omni-channel property and casualty insurance distribution platform is pleased to announce the acquisition of. Provision Insurance Group. , a. Michigan. -based independent insurance brokerage firm. "We are thrilled to welcome all 44 employees, including 20 producers, onto the...
Reinsurance Services Market Is Booming Worldwide with Latest Rising Trends : Munich Re, Fairfax, AXIS: Reinsurance Services Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2029
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Reinsurance Services Market - Global Trends, Insights to 2022-2028 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Reinsurance Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
K. Bell and Associates Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. K. Bell and Associates, Inc. (“K. Bell and Associates”) of. Cold Spring Harbor, NY. on. January 1, 2023. . Terms of...
Insurance SoftwareMarket to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : IBM, Oracle, Vertafore
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Software Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. February 10,...
Munich Re upscaling human rights due diligence using Verisk’s ESG risk analytics
LONDON , Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Munich Re, a leading global provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, has selected Verisk’s global risk analytics business,. Verisk Maplecroft. , to help it enhance human rights due diligence across the entire enterprise. Using Verisk Maplecroft’s world leading...
EchoPark Brings More Happiness to Owners With Digital Insurance Technology Platform Partner Matic
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- EchoPark and Matic, a leading digital insurtech platform, announced today a long-term partnership to provide property and casualty insurance products to EchoPark guests. Under the partnership, Matic’s innovative insurance marketplace of over 40 A-rated carriers will be integrated into EchoPark’s easy-to-use and award-winning online car buying experience, providing a frictionless way for buyers to shop for and purchase auto insurance. The two companies have a joint foundation of saving guests money to provide category-leading value. EchoPark saves guests up to.
Charles River Data Announces Closing of Seed Funding for Data Science Consulting Firm
BOSTON , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles River Data, a consulting firm offering bespoke data science solutions to help clients solve critical business problems, announced today that it has closed on its seed funding round led by. Trevor Burgess. . "I've known founder and CEO. since well before his...
SME Insurance Market to Witness Stunning Growth : CNA, Zurich, AXA, CGI
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global SME Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Simplicity Acquires Jurs Montgomery Brokerage and Adds Justin Jurs and Chris Ronshagen to its Growing Partnership
SUMMIT, N.J. , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of. , Jurs Montgomery is a brokerage general agency that provides access to annuity, long-term care, life, and disability income products to independent producers, along with a high-touch support network. With offices in. New York.
