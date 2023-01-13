Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?Chibuzo NwachukuChicago, IL
Cash payments are no longer accepted at Portillo's Drive-ThruLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
CHICAGO READER
Erin Vogel
A former co-executive director of I Grow Chicago (now We Grow Chicago), an Englewood community organization, Vogel has participated in gun-violence prevention and criminal justice reform since 2016. She has completed the CPD’s Citizen Academy and has trained officers in restorative justice practices. She believes in “keeping the integrity of the ECPS ordinance and connecting communities through healing.”
CHICAGO READER
Ponchita Moore
A grievance representative for SEIU Healthcare Illinios, a union of healthcare workers, Moore has attended protests against police brutality in the past. She believes “all Chicago citizens deserve fair policing and community services that are tailored to the challenges and needs of our communities despite our social or economic backgrounds.”
CHICAGO READER
Brad Kessler
An attorney, Kessler led Chicago Public Schools’s anti-gang task force and helped launch its Safe Passage program. He also serves on Lincoln Park High School’s local school council and on the advisory board for the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center. Kessler says, “The city does not provide CPD with the necessary number of officers, resources, partnerships, and training that is needed to effectively (and safely) police the city.”
CHICAGO READER
Elena X. Thompson
An advocate for families impacted by the child welfare system, Thompson helps provide food, shelter, clothing, and other resources to residents in Humboldt Park and Austin. “I currently am assisting two fellow neighbors against police brutality and also working closely to keep our people safe and secure,” she told the Reader, “and I’m certain that I can be a huge attribute for this office.”
CHICAGO READER
Remembering the Big Boss Lady
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. “I’m the mother and the grandmother of the blues,” Johnnie Mae Dunson declared...
CHICAGO READER
Jacob Arena
A resident of Belmont Gardens, Arena did not respond to requests for comment. Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer?. Do you have experience working or interacting with government?. Should the city hire more police officers?. Is CPD adequately funded?. CPD reform:
CHICAGO READER
Carisa Parker
A healthcare professional, Parker has been chair of Morgan Park High School’s Local School Council for a decade. Her son is a Chicago police officer, and she co-founded Moms of CPD, a group that aims to create positive interactions between officers and community members. Parker did not respond to...
CHICAGO READER
Dan Richman
A member of the Roscoe Village Neighbors’ board of directors, Richman manages the safety and security program and is a liaison with the 19th District CAPS. He holds safety seminars about calling 911, engages in a police appreciation day, and is petitioning to reopen the Belmont and Western police station. Alderperson James Cappleman (46th Ward) has endorsed.
CHICAGO READER
Darius Newsome
A resident of Austin, Newsome did not respond to requests for comment. Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer?. Do you have experience working or interacting with government?. Should the city hire more police officers?. Is CPD adequately funded?. CPD reform:
CHICAGO READER
Leo Guzman
A lifelong Little Village resident, Guzman started the Little Lawndale Neighborhood Studio, a community gathering space that has invited police officers to host and participate in events in order to interact with community members. Candidate questionnaire responses. Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer?. Do you have...
CHICAGO READER
Tamiko Holt
A resident of Garfield Park, Holt did not respond to requests for comment. Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer?. Do you have experience working or interacting with government?. Should the city hire more police officers?. Is CPD adequately funded?. CPD reform:
CHICAGO READER
Juan Lopez
A security consultant who lives in Pilsen, Lopez says high crime in the area is due to few officers, mental health issues, and community mistrust. Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer?. Do you have experience interacting with CPD?. Do you have experience working or interacting with...
CHICAGO READER
Carlos Sanchez
A resident of McKinley Park, Sanchez did not respond to requests for comment. Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer?. Do you have experience working or interacting with government?. Should the city hire more police officers?. Is CPD adequately funded?. CPD reform:
CHICAGO READER
Brian Sullivan
A Chicago firefighter, Sullivan recently tweeted, “As the 16th and 17th districts gang conflicts spiral out of control. Our simple request to increase the staffing levels of our dangerously understaffed districts have fallen on deaf ears. We need more police In [Districts] 16/17 ASAP.”. Candidate questionnaire responses. Do you...
CHICAGO READER
The early days
With roughly seven weeks to go until round one of the mayoral election, here’s what we know so far from the latest polls. If the election were held today, the winner would be . . . Karen Lewis!. OK, I’ll get to that. But, first, a word or two...
CHICAGO READER
Cynthia McFadden
Raised in Rogers Park, McFadden studied political science and sociology at Lincoln University and says she has 30 years of social justice and community activism around issues such as disability, education, and labor issues. She worked with community organizations on the passage of the ECPS ordinance. Candidate questionnaire responses. Do...
CHICAGO READER
Kiisha Smith
A youth and community advocate from Lawndale, Smith says she knows “exactly what it’s like to be harassed by the police as well as to call them and NOT receive the help, assistance, or protection I needed.”. Candidate questionnaire responses. Do you have experience as an activist or...
CHICAGO READER
Teresa R. Chandler
A community outreach specialist at the Cook County Assessor’s Office, Chandler has a master’s in Inner City Studies and a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and Corrections. Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer?. Do you have experience interacting with CPD?. Do you have experience...
CHICAGO READER
Joseph Williams
A resident of West Englewood, Williams did not respond to requests for comment. Do you have experience as an activist or community organizer?. Do you have experience working or interacting with government?. Should the city hire more police officers?. Is CPD adequately funded?. CPD reform:
CHICAGO READER
Dion Terrell McGill
A community outreach manager at Lurie Children’s Hospital, McGill describes himself as a “public health professional focused on gun violence prevention and public safety for more than seven years.” McGill formerly taught in CPS and was the program manager of the Student Voices Program, a youth gun-violence initiative at the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence.
Comments / 1