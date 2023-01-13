Read full article on original website
How much is pet insurance for a dog?
Veterinary expenses can be substantial if your pet suddenly becomes ill or injured. Pet owners spent a record $34.3 billion on veterinary care and related expenditures in 2021, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA). If the potential for expensive vet bills concerns you, pet insurance may be an option worth exploring to help offset the costs.
pupvine.com
27 Least Aggressive Dog Breeds: Drumroll Please
We can agree upon the fact that some dog breeds are less likely to react to certain negative stimuli, and others have a shorter temper. However, after all of these years of experience with dogs, I can say that everything depends on the upbringing of the dog, and genetics plays a minor role here.
catster.com
Cat Wins Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claim
Every year, Nationwide Pet Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the pet with the most unusual insurance claim. Named after the first winner, a dog trapped in a refrigerator who ate an entire Thanksgiving ham, this year’s winner was Rafa, a Siberian mix from Seattle, Washington, who became trapped about 45 feet down a drainpipe. After a massive rescue effort and a successful extraction, Rafa was treated for hypothermia and other complications.
studyfinds.org
Best Wet Cat Foods For 2023: Top 5 Feline Feasts Most ‘Recommeownded’ By Experts
Does it really matter whether you feed your cat wet or dry food? While its smell may be off-putting (to us), wet food is a great option for most cats because it’s the closest thing to fresh meat. It is high in protein, provides additional hydration, and can assist with weight management. Cats with urinary tract- and digestive issues also benefit from wet food. OK, so we’ve sold you on wet food, but which kind should you choose? Keep reading: Study Finds researched the best wet cat foods to make your cat smile.
Helping Pets Live Longer, Trupanion Surpasses Two Billion Dollars Paid Out to Veterinarians and Pet Parents
SEATTLE , Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing pet parents financial peace of mind,. , a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today that it has paid out over. $2 billion. in veterinary invoices. To date,. Trupanion. insured pets have visited veterinarians more than 8.5 million...
Which type of pet insurance is best?
If you've ever had a pet, you know how costly things can get - especially when it comes to unexpected medical expenses. And even though most pet parents would do anything for their dog or cat there's nothing wrong with looking for ways to save.Much like health insurance for humans, pet insurance covers a number of medical expenses. But there are so many different kinds of insurance to choose from, it can be difficult to find the one that best fits your needs. Read below to figure out how pet insurance plans differ and which one is right for your furry friend.If...
Cardinal Health shares stand out for Columbus companies in 2022 even as stock markets tank
In what was a brutal year for stocks, Cardinal Health was an exception to the rule. -based wholesale drug distribution and medical products company rose 49.3% last year to a multiyear high, defying stock markets that posted their worst year since 2008. And while shares of most local public companies...
The 10 Best States For Dog Owners, Ranked
For many families, the pets in their lives are just as important as any other family member. Dogs, for example, bring a lot of joy to our lives, and in return, we want to ensure their lives are full of happy memories. And a lot of our ability to give our dogs their best possible life means we have to live somewhere dog-friendly — no matter if they’re a smart enough dog breed to figure out how much we’re sacrificing for them. Thankfully, there’s a new list that’s ranked which states across the country are best for dog owners, and it looks like one region ranks well above the rest.
pupvine.com
Corgi French Bulldog Mix: The Best Of England And France
Europe is a place where some of the most popular and beautiful dog breeds come from, but what happens when you combine England and France’s favorite dog breeds and get the Corgi French Bulldog mix?. Well, the Corgi French Bulldog Mix is a pretty adorable mixed breed between two...
Mercury Insurance Ready to Assist California Policyholders Impacted by Recent Storms
Mercury policyholders can file a claim by calling the claims hotline at (800) 503-3724. continues to experience heavy rains and severe flooding,. policyholders impacted by recent storms are encouraged to report damages and losses at any time through Mercury's claims hotline at (800) 503-3724. "We recognize that the recovery process...
