Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
'Montana's elections are not for sale'
The Senate will hear a bill Wednesday that aims to keep corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana's elections. Senate Bill 117 would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct elections. Instead, election administration costs would be required to be paid for with public funds. Senator Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade is sponsoring the bill.
Fairfield Sun Times
First abortion bill of 2023 introduced in Montana Legislature
Lawmakers and the public heard occasionally heated testimony Tuesday on a proposal aimed at legislating abortion in Montana, the first abortion-related bill debated before a committee this session. If adopted, Senate Bill 154 would create an act explicitly stating that the Montana Constitution’s right to individual privacy does not guarantee...
Fairfield Sun Times
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
BATON ROUGE, La. - The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that...
Fairfield Sun Times
Tester to VA: deploy mobile vet center to supports veterans in eastern Montana
Following his recent Montana trip with Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, U.S. Senator Jon Tester is calling on the Department to deploy a Mobile Vet Center to provide critical mental health services and outreach to veterans living in the eastern part of the state, including in rural areas and on tribal lands.
Fairfield Sun Times
C-130's getting upgrades at the Montana Air National Guard
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Back in October, the Air Force grounded nearly all of it's C-130 Hercules Aircrafts due to problems with their propeller barrels; this included the C-130's at the Montana Air National Guard. But this month, the Montana Air National Guard is getting updates to the planes, and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Benefis Mercy Flight celebrates 40 years of helping Montanans
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health Systems Mercy Flight program typically has between 800 to 1,000 flights a year... Today, January 16, 2023, they are celebrating 40 years of providing health care to Montanans who need it most. For newborns in distress in rural hospitals, for travelers in car wrecks,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Iowa Rising: Governor Kim Reynolds Continues to Champion Conservative Policies
Governor Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Governor Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Governor Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as Governor Reynolds stated the state is “a beacon for freedom and opportunity.”
Comments / 0