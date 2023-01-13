Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Walz unveiling spending plan to end child poverty
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is set to unveil his spending plan to end child poverty in Minnesota. The DFL governor is releasing his two-year overall budget in stages, starting today at an event at a school where he will discuss his priorities for children, families, and education. Walz is proposing the state's largest ever investment in public education, including funds for free school meals, mental health services, special education, and teacher recruitment and training.
voiceofalexandria.com
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
Hydrologist Paul Wotzka looks out at Beaver Creek in Wabasha County, Minnesota. Photo by Nicole Neri for Investigate Midwest. WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
School districts phasing out options for online school
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota school districts are phasing out options for online school attendance. Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely limited as the pandemic wanes. Online education options nearly doubled in Minnesota between the fall of 2020 and this year.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
voiceofalexandria.com
Suspect in deadly shooting at MOA arrested in Georgia
(Bloomington, MN)--A suspect in a deadly December Mall of America shooting and his mother have been arrested. Bloomington police announced the arrests yesterday. (Tuesday) The juvenile in in custody in Georgia on charges of second-degree homicide and assault in connection with the death of Johntae Hudson. His mother, Erica McMillian, was arrested yesterday afternoon in Golden Valley and is being charged with aiding and abetting after police say she drove her son to Georgia.
voiceofalexandria.com
COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled. Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the state
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. Tuesday for parts of central, west central, northwest, and north central Minnesota. Officials say to expect mixed precipitation at times. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 35 mph will also cause travel concerns.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow across southern Minnesota, little here locally
(Undated)--Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin. Officials say that 5" to 9" of snow is expected for those in the Winter Storm Warning, and 3" to 6" for those in the Winter Storm Advisory. The National Weather...
voiceofalexandria.com
Funk's 20 lead Utah State past UNLV 75-71
LOGAN, Utah — Led by Taylor Funk's 20 points, the Utah State Aggies defeated the UNLV Rebels 75-71 on Tuesday night. The Aggies improved to 15-4 with the victory and the Rebels fell to 12-6.
voiceofalexandria.com
Short-handed No. 5 UConn routs Seton Hall 103-58
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhasz each scored 22 points while Aaliyah Edwards added 21 to help short-handed No. 5 UConn rout Seton Hall 103-58. The Huskies (16-2, 9-0 Big East) once again only dressed eight players because of injuries. Lou Lopez Senechal added 17 points for the Huskies. After a back-and-forth start to the game, UConn took control with a 17-2 run to end the quarter and take a commanding 25-9 lead. Seton Hall (13-6, 6-3 Big East) was led by Jala Jordan, who scored 19 points.
Comments / 0