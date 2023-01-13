Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
Comments / 0