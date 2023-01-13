Read full article on original website
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota
Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
Why This Invasive Species Now Has a New, Less Offensive Name in Minnesota
This invasive pest that's been causing problems in Minnesota for nearly 50 years is now sporting a new, less offensive name. What we've formerly called the 'gypsy moth' is an invasive species here in Minnesota that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been trying to control since the early 70s. The DNR says it feeds on more than 300 species of deciduous trees and shrubs, including aspen, oak, and birch. Those moths eat the leaves on suspect trees which then leaves them vulnerable to disease-- and can even kill them.
Visiting This Cave In Minnesota Is An Out-Of-This-World Experience
Here's how to get to the secret spot.
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
California Man Embraces First Minnesota Winter By Creating Huge ‘Snowasaurus’
When if comes to winters in Minnesota, you can either curse the cold and the snow, or you can embrace it. I have a friend who moved here from Georgia and for the first few years, he dreaded winter. Then, he decided he needed to find a way to look forward to it so he bought a snowmobile. That was a game changer.
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
Impactful winter storm track trending closer to Twin Cities
Once Monday's rain turns to snow overnight and wraps up early Tuesday, attention will turn to another storm system that will bring snow to the region Wednesday night through Thursday – and it could be plowable in southern parts of Minnesota. The models have been trending the storm track...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Watch: Mini-pileup in Maplewood during slick morning conditions
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured multiple cars piling up in Maplewood as rain and near-freezing conditions slicked up the roads Monday night into Tuesday morning. The pileup happened on Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36 during the early morning commute. The video shows one truck sliding into the center median...
fox9.com
Drone video: Aerial view of Minnesota school bus garage destroyed by fire
The Braham Bus Company building, which houses the buses, was determined to be a complete loss. Three buses were also destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the school.
KEYC
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Iowa, Winter Storm Watch in southern MN
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow Likely... .A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to 2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts northeast later Thursday morning. While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday, especially if you have travel plans. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
Last Chance For Minnesota Residents To Get Free COVID-19 Tests From The State
There's still time, but it's running out. Minnesota residents have one last chance to obtain free COVID-19 tests for their household from the state's Department of Health before that opportunity is over. The program offering free COVID-19 test kits started in April 2022. According to details released by the State...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
