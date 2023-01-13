ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odyssey

Learning that I am worthy, no matter what size I am

By Parkerdziekan
Odyssey
Odyssey
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okzNP_0kEDE7ok00

Pardon the grammar in this, I know it's not too pretty. Also, some strong language is used:)

I've always been a big girl, except for when I was born. I was a smooth 5 pounds 1 ounce, and things only went up from there. In middle school, all of my friends shopped at Hollister and Lily Pulitzer, while I resorted to the "Juniors Plus" section of JC Penny and Aeropostale. In high school, I watched what felt like every other high schooler enter and leave relationships, while I stayed (with the exception of a few failed, week-long relationships,) single. Entering College, I became more aware of people who were finding the partners that they would be spending the rest of their lives with, while I sat behind and watched.

During my junior year of high school, I honestly came to the realization that I would be single forever and that in order to find someone who truly loved me, that one of two major things would need to happen.

1. I would need to lose weight, and I'd need to lose it quick.

OR

2. I would need to stumble on an email from a foreign prince who wanted to share his multi-billion dollar fortune with me.

Considering that my search for a foreign prince wasn't going too hot, I decided to diet instead. On a normal day, I would restrict myself to 600 Calories a day of chicken, hummus, vegetables, and water. That diet, along with the fact that my gallbladder was exploding in my body (Whoops), caused me to lose almost 70 pounds in a span of three months. 70 Pounds in three months is super normal for the average human being. It is especially not normal with PCOS. Even though there were so many red flags, I felt invincible.

What I came to discover during this time was that people treated me the best when I was at my worst. I got a rush from it, and the more I pushed myself to eat less, the more praise I would receive from the outside world. What if those people knew that the glow on my face was sweat from the constant purging that was both, medically speaking, in and out of my control? What if they knew that the rapid weight loss caused me to have some of the toughest months of my life with chronic illness. Finally: What if they knew that the compliments that they were telling me were only fulfilling the fallacy that I had created of myself, the fallacy that I was only worthy of love and acceptance if the size of my jeans was a single digit?

Flashback to the fall of 2018, where a girl, who gained back most of those 70 pounds, decided to create an account on the little app that we all know and love, Tinder. She makes it as a joke, trying to see if she can find anyone she knows on there. Eventually, she posts some pictures and makes a bio that is authentically her. It mentions her love for her dogs, Cookout, and The Golden Girls. She swipes left, and left, and left again. She throws in a few right swipes, but the matches she finds only view her for the things that make her the most uncomfortable about herself. She keeps swiping left, discouraged until she stumbles on a boy. He loves music(YES), he has beautiful ginger hair(UM HECK YEAH), and in his photos and his bio, he is authentically himself(SUPER DUPER YES). She swipes right when all the sudden:

Shablam WooHoo Bingo Dingo It's A Match!!!!!!

Sheer Panic. He's way too good for me. He may like my face, but he'll leave like the other ones have in the past. Then he sends me a message. I panic again. He can only know me over the interwebs for so long. But then, He wants to go on a date with me. What the fuck? Me? A girl so unworthy, she's damaged goods. Shes lumpy, curvy, pale, tall, and possess two feet that most like to call "the boats". But that girl got the courage to meet that boy at a Mexican restaurant on that fateful Saturday, and well, the rest is history folks:)

I am that girl, and with the help and wisdom of that boy man, I've learned to love my body, but my entire self. He taught me to love myself not out of selfishness or for his personal benefit, but out of the gentleness of his heart. I've learned to love the things that make my body me, like the quite frankly, strange, hypermobile joints that God gave me that I now fondly call my "mozzarella stick joints". My body is stronger than I ever knew possible, and well (insert the cheese lol) is my unique body. I'm no longer the girl that suppresses herself in public for fear that someone might judge my loud laugh or cheeky smile. I'm no longer ashamed of the horrible "that's what she said" jokes that I crack way too frequently. My awkwardness is becoming my charm, and it's kinda cool!

I leave you today with a comparison of me, written by me. Last year, I might have been a size12/14 instead of my 16/18 that I am now, but damn it, I've never been happier than now either. Last year I was so concerned to post a picture of myself on the internet for fear that someone would see the flaws of my body or the weird way that my eyes curl up when I smile. But now, I let the world see me authentically. I want to be able to portray myself in the way that I authentically feel, and if that involves showing some unflattering shots to show me having a good time, then I'm gonna do it. By loving my body, and more importantly loving myself as a whole, I've grown to realize the one thing that society wants to tell me so hard that I am not.

I AM WORTHY.

Comments / 0

Related
Odyssey

There Is No 'Sick Enough' For Eating Disorders

For my entire freshman year of college, I had a secret. I was anorexic. What started off as a diet to look good for my senior prom soon spiraled into a full blown eating disorder. I lost nearly 35 pounds in only a few months. I was frail, nearly always tired, and struggling with an incredible amount of self-hatred. I spent most of my freshman year, a time when I could have been out with friends making memories, isolating myself, fearing eating around other people. I feared their judgments about me eating too much or too little. I feared their judgements about food choice or habits I had picked up.
Odyssey

A Guide To Staying Motivated Into The New Year

It is so easy to catch the motivation bug around New Years Eve/Day. Everyone is posting their goals, their plans to reach those goals, and inspirational quotes. But, there are also people poking fun at those inspiring posters because of a tale as old as time, people not sticking to their resolutions.
HollywoodLife

‘AYTO’ Host Reveals Why 1st Global Cast Can Make International Relationships Work (Exclusive)

Season nine of Are You The One? features contestants from all around the world for the very first time. After nearly four years off the air, the show is back with a new host, Kamie Crawford. Kamie dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why the format can still work, even with each cast member’s perfect match possibly living in an entirely different country.
Odyssey

How Female Authors Shaped Literature Through Their Emotions

This is a response to 11 Female Authors You Need To Read. My favorite writers have always been women. Their voices reflect mine and their words resonate something deep within me that I can connect with. Through their words, I feel seen and understood, each word like a mother to me, holding me with their intellectual thoughts.
Odyssey

Living Life With A Chronic Illness No One Can See

You never really expect that it will happen to you. My sister has one, so I thought one in the family was enough. But sure enough, when I was a junior in high school, I was diagnosed with a chronic skin condition. It made my skin horribly painful to be...
Odyssey

"Emily In Paris" Season 3: Will The Love Triangle Ever Be Resolved?

Last season left the Parisian princess with a major choice to make regarding not only her career, but her love life too. After a whirlwind season of her trying to move on from Gabriel, the finale saw her once again faced with her true feelings as well as yet another curveball, Camille’s pregnancy.
Odyssey

Alone But Not Lonely

As Henry David Thoreau wrote in his famous work of philosophy, Walden, "I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude." Lonely and alone, while often misused to convey the same meaning, have very different connotations. Lonely is an adjective and a feeling that someone can possess. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, lonely is defined as "sad at the thought that one is alone; having a feeling of solitariness." According to this definition, someone can be lonely while surrounded by other people. However, alone is defined as "being unaccompanied, by oneself. While someone can be alone and lonely, that is not always the case and is a common misconception about those who spend time alone.
Odyssey

It's Time To Go Easier On Yourself

Let the fighting words shooting through your head fall silent. You have spent long enough fighting yourself. I know it's easy. It's easier than most anything you've ever done. Something goes wrong so just blame yourself. Get in a fight with someone and spend the next 48 hours convincing yourself you were wrong. Tell yourself they are all better without you. Life is hard but I'm here to tell you that you are just making it that much harder.
Odyssey

What You Should Know Before Getting You First Tattoo

I've gotten two tattoos in the past year and luckily, I've had plenty of people around me to give me great advice before I got them. But not everyone is as lucky and not everything goes as well as they had hoped. After initially getting the actual tattoo you're in the clear but until you actually go through it, the process can be stressful. Try following some of these tips in order to make your tattooing experience as easy breezy as possible.
Odyssey

For The Love Of God

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD! write like your life depends on it---and write like you're going to die tomorrow!. Who says that your writing has to be perfect, who says that writing is a waste of time----just write! How dare people challenge your craft when they, themselves, don't have any crafts to show for. Do they think that you are writing for their satisfaction? Have they forgotten that their reactions are an after-thought?
Odyssey

Breaking the Stigma Behind Plastic Surgery

This is a response to "I Did The Third Person Body Challenge And You Should Do It, Too" What do you think of when you think of plastic surgery? Do you think of the classic celebrity with a botched boob job, a nose job gone wrong, a Brazilian Butt lift that in no way looks natural?
Odyssey

How to make loving new year's resolutions

Every new beginning brings hope and resolve. With the New Year here, we're planning to do better and to improve. But if we look at past experience, we can see that the usual strategies of making resolutions rarely work. There are a few reasons for this:. We try to take...
Odyssey

Stop Making Instagram Your Only Outlet For Social Activism

Instagram is, without a doubt, one of my guiltiest pleasures. I often find myself spending way too much time on social media, caught up in the world of likes, filters, and hashtags. On the daily, I scroll through hundreds of selfies, beach pictures, happy birthday posts, and the occasional dog...
Odyssey

The Lost Art of the Casserole

Death is an inevitable part of life and yet we as a society are unsure how to handle when people around us experience loss. We struggle to find words that will give comfort, support, and kindness to those whose hearts are shattering beneath their chests. We all know this is something we will face at some point, something that will alter the way we see the world around us but words never seem to be enough. Even actions fall short of being able to convey how much we wish to help someone who is struggling to keep themselves from falling to pieces.
Odyssey

New Years Resolution's Everyone Should have if you don’t already

1.) Take a cold shower first thing in the morning Taking cold showers help reduce stress, wake you up, and are helpful to your skin and hair by opening up pores and helps lock moister in your hair while also tightening up your hair follicles. 2.) Start moving! Exercise is...
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy