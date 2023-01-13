Schedule of Services for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday for the City of Alexandria

City of Alexandria government offices will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Other schedule changes and closings are listed below.

Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA) will be open Monday, January 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with adoption meetings opening at noon. The animal emergencies or wildlife concerns hotline, 703.746.4444, operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and will continue to operate normally.

Courts: The General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, Court Service Unit, Circuit Court and the Clerk of Circuit Court will all be closed Monday, January 16.

Health Facilities: The Alexandria Health Department, the Flora Krause Casey Pharmacy, and the Teen Wellness Center at Alexandria City High School will be closed Monday, January 16.

Historic Alexandria: On Monday, January 16, the Freedom House Museum will be open for regular hours from 1 to 5 p.m. All other museums will be closed.

Hotlines: All emergency hotlines operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and will not be closed during the holiday. This includes the Child Protective Services hotline at 703.746.5800, Domestic Violence hotline at 703.746.4911, Emergency Mental Health Services or substance use crisis hotline at 703.746.3401, Adult Protective Services hotline at 703.746.5778 or 988, and Sexual Assault Hotline at 703.683.7273.

Impound Facility: The City’s Impound Facility for towed vehicles will be closed Monday, January 16. The Impound Facility is closed Saturdays, Sundays, and on all observed City holidays. Fees will continue to accrue on Saturday and Sunday, but not on holidays.

Libraries: All Alexandria Library branches will be closed Monday, January 16.

Parking: On Monday, January 16, the Alexandria Police Department will suspend enforcing parking restrictions at metered spaces, in residential permit parking districts, and in other areas with signed parking time limits. Temporary no-parking areas will still be enforced. This suspension of enforcement applies only to the restrictions at legal parking spaces and does not permit parking in any location normally prohibited (for example, no-parking zones, loading zones or spaces for persons with disabilities).

Recreation, Nature, and Art Centers: On Monday, January 16, Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility, Charles Houston Recreation, and Patrick Henry Recreation Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other City of Alexandria recreation and nature centers will be closed.

Torpedo Factory Art Center is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit torpedofactory.org/visit for details and periodic closures.

Resource Recovery: Residential trash, recycling, and yard waste will be delayed by one day during the week of Monday, January 16. The Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Recycling Center will be closed Monday, January 16.

Christmas Tree Collection: Christmas trees will be collected through the month of January for residents who receive City collection services. The last day of tree collection will be Tuesday, January 31. Please note, Christmas tree collection will be delayed by one day during the week of Monday, January 16, along with yard waste collection. Visit alexandriava.gov/HolidayWaste for preparation information.

Schools: All Alexandria City Public Schools will be closed Monday, January 16.

Transit: On Monday, January 16, the fare-free DASH bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule. The free King Street Trolley operates regular service daily, including holidays, from King Street Metro to Alexandria City Hall, every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Alexandria Transit Company administrative office will be closed Monday, January 16. Visit dashbus.com for more information.

