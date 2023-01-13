ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should you take the Bengals as heavy favorites on Wild Card weekend?

 4 days ago
Wild Card weekend is upon us, and football fans will be eager to see if their team will make it through the first round of the NFL postseason.

Buy Bengals Tickets The Bengals Sunday night matchup against the Ravens is getting lots of attention, especially now that Lamar Jackson has announced, via Twitter, that his knee is still healing and he won’t be playing.

The question marks around Lamar Jackson’s injury left betting lines in flux earlier this week. After Jackson’s tweet, Tipico sportsbook has Cincinnati as heavy favorites heading into their game against Baltimore.

In USAT Sports’ first episode of our weekly betting show, Over/Under, Tony Anderson dives into the Bengals game as well as the most interesting odds from the rest of the league ahead of Wild Card weekend.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

