Former Raiders on Wildcard weekend playoff teams

By Levi Damien
 4 days ago
They say ‘Once a Raiders, always a Raider’. Well, if you’re wondering which former Raiders players are on teams set to take the field this weekend, this is your guide to which players are on which teams and when they’re set to play.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seahawks

S Johnathan Abram

DI Shelby Harris

DE Bruce Irvin

G Gabe Jackson

DT Quinton Jefferson

LB Tanner Muse

Practice Squad

TE Jacob Hollister

49ers

Injured Reserve

DT Maurice Hurst

Practice Squad

WR Willie Snead

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sat, 5:15 Pacific (8:15 ET)

Chargers

DE Khalil Mack

DC Renaldo Hill

Practice Squad

WR Keelan Doss

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones

DE Arden Key

Practice Squad

S Tyree Gillespie

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Sun, 10am Pacific (1pm ET)

Dolphins

FB Alec Ingold

Practice Squad

G Lester Cotton

QB Mike Glennon

Bills

RB Taiwan Jones

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Sun, 1:30pm Pacific (4:30 ET)

Giants

DT Justin Ellis

C Jon Feliciano

DT Jihad Ward

DC Don Martindale

Practice Squad

DT Vernon Butler (2022 offseason roster)

WR Jaydon Mickens (2018 UDFA signing)

Vikings

QB Nick Mullens (2022 offseason roster)

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

Sun, 5:15pm (8:15 ET)

Ravens

RB Kenyan Drake

WR Demarcus Robinson (2022 offseason roster)

CB Daryl Worley

Practice Squad

DT David Sharpe

G John Simpson

Bengals

OC Brian Callahan

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mon, 5:15pm Pacific (8:15 ET)

Cowboys

CB Trayvon Mullen

STC John Fassel

Buccaneers

DE Carl Nassib

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

