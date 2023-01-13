Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Panel on Dr. Phil show weighs in on case of man accused of killing 4 students in Idaho
His arrest on Dec. 30 sent shockwaves. 28-year-old Byran Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County for the murders of four Idaho college students. The Dr. Phil show, which aired on WFMZ-TV, devoted two shows to the subject, with a panel of experts dissecting the crime and Kohberger himself. "This has...
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township
LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating an accident on Route 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Armand Hammer Boulevard exit. Police said a truck hit the bridge and went down an embankment. The eastbound lanes...
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco
RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
WNEP-TV 16
State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date. Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April. Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Accused Idaho killer messaged victim on Instagram, report says
Alarming new details about Bryan Kohberger are coming to light. The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now believed to have been in contact with one of the victims prior to the deadly stabbings. Investigators believe Kohberger, who's from the Poconos, sent a series of messages...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County DA Jim Martin not seeking reelection after nearly 25 years
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Jim Martin looks back at his soon-to-be 25 years as Lehigh County district attorney, as he announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking reelection. "It's been a long, successful, happy run at being district attorney," Martin said. He is the longest-serving DA in the history...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County investigators revisit 50-year-old cold case
SLATINGTON, Pa. - Investigators in Lehigh County are looking for new leads as they revisit a 50-year-old cold case. Richard Wimbish was found shot to death in Slatington on January 13, 1973. His body was in Trout Creek, wrapped up in a sleeping bag, officials say. Wimbish worked as a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township OKs Traditions of America security release
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond. The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing cellphone could hold clues in finding Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – It has been about two weeks since Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, Montgomery County, was last seen. The Montgomery County district attorney said also missing is her personal cellphone, which has not been communicating since Jan. 4. "Having the device itself, probably the most important...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley planners to review Grand Central recycling facility, Route 309 Commerce Center
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review two big project proposals. The proposed Grand Central recycling facility in Plainfield Township is on next week's agendas, along with the Route 309 Commerce Center in Upper Saucon Township. The commission will review the plans at a committee meeting Tuesday at noon, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
wtae.com
'Thank you, Pennsylvania': Gov. Wolf pens goodbye message to Pennsylvanians
Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted out a message to the commonwealth Monday morning on his last day as governor, saying:. "Thank you, Pennsylvania. It's been an honor to serve as your governor. Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth. Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us."
