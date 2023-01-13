ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating an accident on Route 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Armand Hammer Boulevard exit. Police said a truck hit the bridge and went down an embankment. The eastbound lanes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco

RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
DANVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Accused Idaho killer messaged victim on Instagram, report says

Alarming new details about Bryan Kohberger are coming to light. The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now believed to have been in contact with one of the victims prior to the deadly stabbings. Investigators believe Kohberger, who's from the Poconos, sent a series of messages...
IDAHO STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County investigators revisit 50-year-old cold case

SLATINGTON, Pa. - Investigators in Lehigh County are looking for new leads as they revisit a 50-year-old cold case. Richard Wimbish was found shot to death in Slatington on January 13, 1973. His body was in Trout Creek, wrapped up in a sleeping bag, officials say. Wimbish worked as a...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township OKs Traditions of America security release

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond. The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing cellphone could hold clues in finding Jennifer Brown

EXETER TWP., Pa. – It has been about two weeks since Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, Montgomery County, was last seen. The Montgomery County district attorney said also missing is her personal cellphone, which has not been communicating since Jan. 4. "Having the device itself, probably the most important...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

