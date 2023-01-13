ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Missing Clouded Leopard Found At The Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo officials have announced that Nova, a four-year-old clouded leopard has been found and is not injured. Dallas Zoo officials and Dallas Police have been searching the Dallas Zoo after reports this morning that the leopard was missing from it's enclosure. Zoo officials called in "code blue" and shut down the zoo while officials searched for the animal.
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist

This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
Universal Studios Theme Park Is Coming To Texas

Universal Studios is building a new theme park in Texas and it's not being built in Dallas, Houston, or Austin. Instead, Universal Parks & Resorts has purchased land in Frisco, Texas for the new theme park. According to the Dallas Morning News, the "entertainment hub" will be 100-acres. According to...
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

