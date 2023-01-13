Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Framework Ventures leads Parfin’s $15 million raise to provide web3 rails in LatAm
Parfin has raised $15 million to provide web3 infrastructure solutions to Latin America. The raise is led by Framework Ventures and also sees participation from Alexia Ventures and Valor Capital Group. Web3 infrastructure provider Parfin has raised $15 million in a bid to dominate the Latin America region. The seed...
SEC charges over Gemini, Genesis Earn program latest shot at crypto lending
Experts say a recent charge by the Securities and Exchange Commission over a lending product is a warning shot for similar programs. The enforcement action against Gemini and Genesis also leaves questions unanswered as to whether the underlying crypto can be considered securities. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent charge...
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
US authorities to announce international crypto enforcement action
The U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury are announcing a joint enforcement action against an international crypto entity today. U.S. authorities plan to announce an enforcement action against an international crypto entity at noon ET today. Representatives from the FBI, the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), the Financial Crimes...
TaxBit acquires rival crypto accounting platform Tactic
Crypto tax and accounting platform TaxBit has bought out rival Tactic. “We continue to see great demand and opportunity even during a bear market,” said TaxBit’s Austin Woodward. TaxBit, a crypto tax and accounting software provider, has acquired rival Tactic to expand its offerings. The acquisition, TaxBit's first,...
3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange
The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
Celsius and Fabric Ventures lock horns over $8 million Series B clawback
Celsius is attempting to make VC firm Fabric Ventures pay the remainder of its commitment to the troubled lender’s Series B round. Fabric had pledged just over $8 million, with a payment schedule over the course of three months in 2022. It had already given Celsius $2 million as an advance.
Pantera and Archetype co-lead $12.5 million Series A funding round for Obol Labs
Obol Labs aims to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure. The fresh funding brings Obol Labs’ total financing to $19 million. Obol Labs, a startup aiming to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure, raised $12.5 million in Series A funding. Investment firms Pantera Capital and Archetype co-led the round, with additional...
