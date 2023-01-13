Read full article on original website
Related
batterypower.com
Braves News: Dana Brown Interviews with Astros, Thoughts on Extending Max Fried, more
As mentioned yesterday, the Braves were quite active on the international front, signing 21 players on Sunday. David O’Brien of The Athletic discussed the signings with the Braves international scouting department, and a pretty cool and logical explanation was given as to why the Braves are popular in Latin America.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Braves Busy with International Signings, More
With the New Year here, January is a busy months with plenty of important dates for MLB fans, including the opening of the international free agent signing period on Sunday. While the period is open all year, almost all of the signings typically occur on the first day. And for the Braves, that includes 21 new talents going the franchise.
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Busy Weekend for the Braves
As the International signing period began on Sunday, the Braves, like much of MLB Baseball, were busy securing many new talents for their franchise. One fun aspect of the Braves signing class is that once again many of their notable names came from Venezuela, where current Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. remains highly popular. Acuna Jr.’s popularity is a boost for the Braves as they look to add talent on the international front to restock the farm.
Comments / 0