As the International signing period began on Sunday, the Braves, like much of MLB Baseball, were busy securing many new talents for their franchise. One fun aspect of the Braves signing class is that once again many of their notable names came from Venezuela, where current Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. remains highly popular. Acuna Jr.’s popularity is a boost for the Braves as they look to add talent on the international front to restock the farm.

1 DAY AGO