When will the fans get to see more of this mockumentary sitcom? Continue reading to find out more about Abbott Elementary Season 2. “I’m pretty sure that was I’ll beam you up. Like, clearly she’s a Trekie. She wants to beam her up on her ship. Her friendship.” If you recall this quote by Janine from the 12th episode, then there is a lot to look forward to! The viewers have been anticipating if the season will resume its run with the remaining episodes in 2023 or not. If you are one of them, then you’ve come to the right spot, as we have compiled all the necessary information to get a head start on the forthcoming episodes. So, if you’re looking for information about the likely release date and plot, then look no further!

1 DAY AGO