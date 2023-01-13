ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

epicstream.com

Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show

Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9

If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Looper

The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest

Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Looper

NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...

