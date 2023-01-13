Election Legislation Weekly Digest: January 13, 2023

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:

Recent activity

Since January 6, 256 bills have been acted on in some way (representing a 365 percent increase as compared to last week’s total of 55 bills). These 256 bills represent 41 percent of the 632 bills we are tracking in 2023. One-hundred and forty of these bills are from states with Democratic trifectas, 83 are from states with Republican trifectas, and 33 are from states with a divided government.

The bar chart below compares recent activity on a week-to-week basis over the last eight weeks.

Two-hundred and fifty-three bills were introduced (or saw pre-committee action).

Democratic trifectas: 138

Republican trifectas: 83

Divided governments: 5

Three bills passed one chamber.

Democratic trifectas: 2

Divided governments: 1

The map below visualizes the concentration of this recent activity across the nation. A darker shade of yellow indicates a higher number of relevant bills that have been acted upon in the last week. A lighter shade of yellow indicates a lower number of bills that have been acted upon in the last week.

The big picture

To date, we have tracked 632 election-related bills in 2023. These bills were either introduced this year or crossed over from last year’s legislative sessions.

Legislative status

The pie charts below visualize the legislative status of the bills we are tracking. The following status indicators are used:

Introduced : The bill has been pre-filed, introduced, or referred to committee but has not otherwise been acted upon.

: The bill has been pre-filed, introduced, or referred to committee but has not otherwise been acted upon. Advanced from committee : The bill has received a favorable vote in committee. It has either advanced to another committee or to the floor for a vote.

: The bill has received a favorable vote in committee. It has either advanced to another committee or to the floor for a vote. Passed one chamber : The bill has been approved by one legislative chamber.

: The bill has been approved by one legislative chamber. Conference committee : Differing versions of the bill have been approved by their respective chambers and a conference committee has been appointed to reconcile the differences.

: Differing versions of the bill have been approved by their respective chambers and a conference committee has been appointed to reconcile the differences. Passed both chambers : The bill has cleared both chambers of the legislature.

: The bill has cleared both chambers of the legislature. Enacted : The bill has been enacted into law, by gubernatorial action or inaction or veto override.

: The bill has been enacted into law, by gubernatorial action or inaction or veto override. Vetoed : The bill has been vetoed.

: The bill has been vetoed. Dead: The bill has been defeated in committee or by floor vote.

The pie charts below visualize the legislative status of bills in Democratic and Republican trifectas, respectively.

Concentration of activity

The map below visualizes the concentration of legislative activity across the nation. A darker shade of yellow indicates a higher number of relevant bills that have been introduced. A lighter shade of yellow indicates a lower number of relevant bills.

Partisan affiliation of sponsor(s)

The pie chart below visualizes the partisan affiliation of bill sponsors.

The bar chart below visualizes the correlation between the partisan affiliation of bill sponsors and trifecta status (e.g., how many Democratic-sponsored bills were introduced in Democratic trifectas vs. Republican trifectas).