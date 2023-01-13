ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballotpedia News

Election Legislation Weekly Digest: January 13, 2023

By Ethan Rice
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:

  • Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week.
  • The big picture: Here, we look at the bills in the aggregate.
  • Legislative status: How many bills have been introduced, voted upon, or enacted into law?
  • Concentration of activity: What states have seen the highest concentration of legislative activity?
  • Partisan affiliation of sponsorship: How many bills have been sponsored by Democrats vs. Republicans?

Recent activity

Since January 6, 256 bills have been acted on in some way (representing a 365 percent increase as compared to last week’s total of 55 bills). These 256 bills represent 41 percent of the 632 bills we are tracking in 2023. One-hundred and forty of these bills are from states with Democratic trifectas, 83 are from states with Republican trifectas, and 33 are from states with a divided government.

The bar chart below compares recent activity on a week-to-week basis over the last eight weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEcWI_0kECzC7800
  • Two-hundred and fifty-three bills were introduced (or saw pre-committee action).
  • Democratic trifectas: 138
  • Republican trifectas: 83
  • Divided governments: 5
  • Three bills passed one chamber.
  • Democratic trifectas: 2
  • Divided governments: 1

The map below visualizes the concentration of this recent activity across the nation. A darker shade of yellow indicates a higher number of relevant bills that have been acted upon in the last week. A lighter shade of yellow indicates a lower number of bills that have been acted upon in the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEmOr_0kECzC7800

The big picture

To date, we have tracked 632 election-related bills in 2023. These bills were either introduced this year or crossed over from last year’s legislative sessions.

Legislative status

The pie charts below visualize the legislative status of the bills we are tracking. The following status indicators are used:

  • Introduced: The bill has been pre-filed, introduced, or referred to committee but has not otherwise been acted upon.
  • Advanced from committee: The bill has received a favorable vote in committee. It has either advanced to another committee or to the floor for a vote.
  • Passed one chamber: The bill has been approved by one legislative chamber.
  • Conference committee: Differing versions of the bill have been approved by their respective chambers and a conference committee has been appointed to reconcile the differences.
  • Passed both chambers: The bill has cleared both chambers of the legislature.
  • Enacted: The bill has been enacted into law, by gubernatorial action or inaction or veto override.
  • Vetoed: The bill has been vetoed.
  • Dead: The bill has been defeated in committee or by floor vote.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILKim_0kECzC7800

The pie charts below visualize the legislative status of bills in Democratic and Republican trifectas, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40p9Lv_0kECzC7800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUUdE_0kECzC7800

Concentration of activity

The map below visualizes the concentration of legislative activity across the nation. A darker shade of yellow indicates a higher number of relevant bills that have been introduced. A lighter shade of yellow indicates a lower number of relevant bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvdL2_0kECzC7800

Partisan affiliation of sponsor(s)

The pie chart below visualizes the partisan affiliation of bill sponsors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrmyZ_0kECzC7800

The bar chart below visualizes the correlation between the partisan affiliation of bill sponsors and trifecta status (e.g., how many Democratic-sponsored bills were introduced in Democratic trifectas vs. Republican trifectas).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aV2RO_0kECzC7800

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ben Sasse resigns from U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse (R) resigned from the U.S. Senate on Jan. 8 to become the University of Florida’s 13th president. Prior to joining the U.S. Senate in 2015, Sasse served as president of Midland University. He most recently ran for re-election in 2020, winning with 62.7% of the vote. Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Republicans increase control over state legislative districts overlapping with Pivot Counties and Reverse-Pivot Counties

After the 2022 elections, Republicans hold 540 (65.9%) state legislative seats overlapping a Pivot County, up from 507 (63.6%) after the 2020 elections. Democrats hold 280 state legislative seats (34.1%) overlapping a Pivot County, down from 290 (36.4%) after the 2020 elections. Pivot Counties are the 206 counties that voted for Barack Obama (D) in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and Donald Trump (R) in the 2016 presidential election.
Ballotpedia News

Twelve delegations become more Republican and nine become more Democratic in the 118th Congress

As a result of the 2022 elections, the congressional delegations of 12 states will become more Republican because Republicans in those states gained seats, Democrats lost seats, or a combination of the two. The congressional delegations of nine states will become more Democratic because Democrats in those states gained seats, Republicans lost seats, or a combination of the two.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ballotpedia News

No signatures submitted for Washington Initiatives to the Legislature by Dec. 30 deadline

The deadline to submit signatures for Initiatives to the Legislature in Washington (ITL) was Dec. 30, 2022. Initiatives to the Legislature is the name of indirect ballot initiatives in Washington. The Washington Secretary of State’s office confirmed to Ballotpedia on January 3 that signatures were not submitted for any of the 179 filed initiatives. If proponents of any of the initiatives had submitted 324,516 valid signatures by Dec. 30, those initiatives would have been sent to the Washington State Legislature during its 2023 session, set to begin on Jan. 9.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ballotpedia News

Robe & Gavel: Federal Judicial Vacancy Count released for Jan. 1

Welcome to the Jan. 9 edition of Robe & Gavel, Ballotpedia’s newsletter about the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and other judicial happenings around the U.S. New year, new court business! Dear readers, we have federal judicial activity from President Joe Biden’s (D) second year in office, with some SCOTUS on the side. Let’s gavel in, shall we?
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

94% of incumbents won re-election in 2022

Welcome to the Thursday, January 5, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. An update on Pennsylvania and Ohio House leadership elections. Learn about upcoming Virginia and Mississippi special elections with On the Ballot, our weekly podcast. 94% of incumbents won re-election in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Texas State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 31 seats in the Texas State Senate took place on Oct. 29, 2022. Republicans held an 18-13 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 22 of 31 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Nine of 15 Texas State Senate committee chairs raised more money than the average member this cycle

Elections for all 31 seats in the Texas State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held an 18-13 majority heading into the election. State legislative committee chairs set a committee’s legislative agenda. Some committee chairs raise significantly more money than their non-chair counterparts in the state legislature. The average amount raised by delegates who did not serve as a committee chair was $609,242. The funds raised by each of the State Senate’s 15 committee chairs are shown below.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Leader

Capitol Fax: Dems use lame duck session to spend more money

When the Democrats get their act together during a legislative lame duck session, they can really pass a lot of stuff in short order. We’ve seen it before. Two years ago, the Democrats passed a huge amount of important legislation, including the SAFE-T Act, in just a few days. Except maybe for the assault...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ohio governor signs bill creating office to watch for potential federal government overreach

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed a law January 3, 2023, that contains a provision establishing a Tenth Amendment Center in the Ohio Solicitor General’s Office. According to the bill’s text, “The center shall actively monitor federal executive orders, federal statutes, and federal regulations for potential abuse or overreach, including assertion of power inconsistent with the United States Constitution.”
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

More than 2,500 election-related bills were introduced in state legislatures this year. Ballotpedia tracked 2,534 election-related bills in 45 states this year. This comes as part of our Election Administration Legislation Tracker, which keeps tabs on the latest election-related legislation nationwide. Most of these bills—1,714, or 68%—have had no activity,...
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy