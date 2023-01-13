Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West shows her mini mall in the backyard
The netizens recently caught a glimpse of Kim Kardashian’s backyard, and it truly looks like a dream! The same was posted by the SKIMS founder’s nine-year-old daughter North West on Monday. The video reveals a number of unique kid-sized stores in a little mall setup that is too adorable to skip watching. Talking about North, she plays in the little stores with her best friend Ryan Romulus. Both of them could also be heard lip-syncing along to some sound about the imagery “mall haul” as the two kids explore the shops.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her & Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved In With Them: It’s An ‘Emotional Transition’
It’s been six months since Jennifer Lopez, 53, and actor Ben Affleck, 50, got married and she recently told the TODAY show on Jan. 16, that their kids have moved in together. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the pop singer began. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.” JLo sat down alongside her Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel, 50, to promote their upcoming romantic comedy. While chatting, Jlo and Josh both agreed that her hubby is “dreamy” and a “sweetheart.”
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives An Empowering Speech At The Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘When You Look In The Mirror, You Better Love What You See!”
We can't stop talking about Sheryl Lee Ralph's empowering speech at the Critics Choice Awards!
Why is Kanye West away from the spotlight? DEETS inside
Kanye West’s fans, family members, and other well-wishers currently seem to be concerned as the rapper has remained out of the spotlight for the last couple of weeks. Earlier, the rapper’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, asked the court for more time to locate the rapper in order to serve him a lawsuit. The manager also alleged that Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband reportedly failed to pay him for his roles during the ‘Donda’ campaign.
Here’s why Gigi Hadid is angry with Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines a few months ago after reports started doing rounds about the duo dating each other. However, things seem to have ended ‘abruptly’ for both of them as Leonardo was recently seen with a young model, Victoria Lamas. According to the latest reports, Gigi Hadid wants closure as she wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ditched her suddenly.
