Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Marie Osmond Is Nearly Unrecognizable With All-New Look in Rare Photo With Her Husband
New year, new Marie Osmond. Recently, the iconic 63-year-old singer debuted a new look that shocked her followers. On Friday, she posted a pic on Instagram showcasing her new blond locks, which was quite a surprise since she’s been a brunette for most of her life. In the Instagram...
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
TV Star Tunisha Sharma Died By Suicide On The Set Of Her Show, And Her Co-Star Has Been Arrested
After Tunisha Sharma's death by suicide, her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested.
ABC News
Jessica Simpson shares new family photos with husband Eric Johnson, their 3 kids
Jessica Simpson is certainly ready for the holidays -- and she's getting her family in the spirit, too. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos featuring herself, husband Eric Johnson and their three children -- son Ace, 9, and daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3 -- in what appears to be an impromptu outdoor photo shoot.
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
‘Die Hard’ Star Bruce Willis Snaps Rare Pics With Daughter Tallullah
Bruce Willis and his daughter Tallulah had some memorable bonding time, which was shared in a rare social media post. On January 12, 28-year-old actor Tallulah Willis, posted some heartwarming photos of her and Bruce on Instagram. In one image both were in a playful hug: she smiled wide and held his arm with him making an amusing face in response. Meanwhile, another picture depicted them striking funny poses with Tallulah having one leg outstretched.
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Popculture
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Terrible Holiday for Entire Family
Alec Baldwin's family holiday wasn't quite as merry as they hoped it would be, as his wife Hilaria revealed they've all had a pretty terrible time the past week. In a Thursday Instagram post, the mother of seven shared a photo of the couple's infant, Ilaria Catalina Irena, born in September. The adorable little Baldwin is wearing a purple coat and a small knit hat.
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
