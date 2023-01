Troy University’s arboretum was recently awarded $4,000 total in grants from the Wiregrass Resource, Conservation and Development Council and Walmart for continued upgrades and improvements. Dr. Alvin Diamond, arboretum director and biology professor, said the $3,000 grant from Wiregrass RC&D will be used to re-install kiosks near the trailheads...

TROY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO