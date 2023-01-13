ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 94.1

Missing Clouded Leopard Found At The Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo officials have announced that Nova, a four-year-old clouded leopard has been found and is not injured. Dallas Zoo officials and Dallas Police have been searching the Dallas Zoo after reports this morning that the leopard was missing from it's enclosure. Zoo officials called in "code blue" and shut down the zoo while officials searched for the animal.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?

Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

No bull: Loose longhorns shut down part of Midlothian freeway

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Midlothian police today were forced to shut down parts of a freeway Sunday afternoon after two longhorns got loose.It all started just after 2 p.m. when the back doors on a cattle trailer opened unexpectedly and two longhorn bulls got out.Midlothian police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at 9th Street and with the help of Ellis County Animal services. A good Samaritan from the Cowboy Church in Ellis County got one of the animals wrangled back into the trailer.The second bull was eventually corralled and the freeway opened shortly before 5:00 p.m.Neither bull was hurt and there were no accidents as a result.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Skate Park Coming to Oak Cliff

In Dallas, you don’t have to go far to find an interesting restaurant or fun attraction. But skateboarders are hard-pressed to find good skate parks in the city. Skateboarders living in the Dallas area often have to drive 30-40 minutes away to find a good skate park, such as Alliance Skate Park in Grand Prairie. Teenagers usually visit local parking lots or street spots to get their skating sessions in. Several Oak Cliff teenagers told The Dallas Morning News of their experiences.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Southern Oaks

The age of the juvenile that died in this shooting investigation was 11-years-old. The age of the juvenile charged with his murder is 14-years-old. She is currently in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. The weapon was also recovered during the course of the investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location

All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
PLANO, TX
Radio Ink

Hal Jay Says He Needs Heart Transplant

Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M

A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Minor Dead After Fatal Shooting: Dallas Police

A young boy was shot and killed by another girl at a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, police say. Dallas police responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that a fight between the two girls occurred in the parking lot.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

