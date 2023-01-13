Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Says Things ‘Got Real’ When Brock Lesnar Legit Punched Him During Match
Brock Lesnar is not someone you want to mess with, but Braun Strowman doesn’t care how big any of his opponents are. This was the case in 2018, and Strowman will never forget that story. Braun Strowman kneed Brock Lesnar in the head during a triple-threat match against Kane...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
ComicBook
WWE Raw: More Members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline Confirmed for Raw's 30th Anniversary (Update)
WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary next week in Philadelphia and will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Roman Reigns. The Usos announced during this week's episode that every generation of The Bloodline will be in attendance for the ceremony, and it's now being reported via The Daily Item that both Rikishi and Samu will be in attendance at the show. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa while Samu is the oldest son of The Wild Samoan's Afa.
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed
Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
wrestletalk.com
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Vince McMahon Repeals Recent WWE Bylaw Amendments, New Class-Action Lawsuit Filed
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has repealed some of the company bylaw amendments that he made earlier this month when he returned to the company. We noted before how on January 5, McMahon used his voting power as controlling shareholder to elect himself back to the WWE Board of Directors, along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. McMahon’s return included amendments to company bylaws. He then officially returned to the Board on January 6, and was elected back to the role of Executive Chairman the following Monday, on January 9. According to a new SEC filing made today, McMahon issued another written consent this week to “substantially repeal” the amendments that were made on January 5.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Upcoming Plan For Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross quickly made a name for herself in the WWE after her debut as she showcased her talents and abilities for fans. She is particularly well-known for her role as a member of the SaNITy stable in NXT, along with fellow wrestlers Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe. WWE might bring the faction back, so it seems the company has plans for Cross.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Revealed, Updated Card
The RAW Women’s Title will be defended at the WWE Royal Rumble. The feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s RAW. Bliss interrupted a promo from Belair, who was returning after being away for two weeks due to a ringside attack by Belair. Bliss went to bring up The Rumble but Belair cut her off, and asked if she’d rather try and eliminate 29 other women for a title shot, or if she’d rather just compete for the title at The Rumble. This led to the match being made for the Royal Rumble, and a brawl between the two that featured another appearance by Uncle Howdy. You can see footage below.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town
Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
