R-Truth Reveals He Had a Second Surgery Because Of An Infection
Last November, R-Truth underwent surgery to fix a quad tendon tear after suffering the injury while wrestling Grayson Waller in a singles match on an episode of WWE NXT. The injury happened as R-Truth took a spill over the top rope and landed wrong. Truth provided an update on his...
Mickie James Would Love To Defend Knockouts Title In Other Companies, Talks Mercedes Moné, Making This Final Title Run Special
Mickie James has big plans for her Knockouts Championship reign. The IMPACT superstar appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, which included her naming some big potential opponents like Mercedes Moné or AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. James is also adamant about traveling to other companies to defend the title, a goal she really hopes to achieve. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE When Wrestling Debut Match At SummerSlam 2020
WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
Kevin Nash Shares His Experience Filming WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures With Mick Foley
On the latest edition of his Kilq This podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Kevin Nash spoke about his experience filming the WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures reality series, a program he did alongside fellow Hall of Famer, Mick Foley. Check out his experience on set with Foley in the highlights below.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics including why she signed with AEW. Here are the highlights:. “I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now. The schedule is the best. I love growing and building with companies. I mean, I worked for Ring of Honor and rebuilt the women’s division last year with Bobby Cruise. So like, building is really interesting to me, and I think that for us, it’s just the best schedule we can possibly have with two kiddos.”
Bully Ray Says He Plans To Stick Around IMPACT For A Bit: “Revenge Is Definitely On My Mind”
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about his return to IMPACT, his loss to Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill, and his plans to remain the promotion for the foreseeable future on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. Here is what he had to say. Says he plans...
Billy Corgan Breaks Down Why NWA Powerr Will Be Off Of FITE and Back On Youtube
Billy Corgan has good reasons for pulling NWA Powerrr from FITE and bringing it back to Youtube. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and president of the promotion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co, where he explained his reasoning for removing the NWA’s weekly flagship show from behind the FITE TV paywall. Highlights from the interview are below.
Jade Cargill Calls CM Punk A Great Guy, Talks His Support Of The AEW Women’s Division, Advice He Gave Her That She Admired
Jade Cargill heaps praise on controversial superstar, CM Punk. The undefeated TBS champion spoke about the Second City Saint during her recent chat with Bootleg Kev, where she revealed some advice that Punk gave to her that she really admired, and discussed his extreme support of the AEW women’s division. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Santino Marella On Signing With IMPACT: “Timing Is Everything and It Was The Right Time”
Santino Marella is happy to call IMPACT Wrestling his new home. Marella recently joined the Dave Van Auken Show presented by Fight Bananas for a conversation about this very topic, where he was also asked whether he had any chats with WWE or AEW, and how he’s still on good terms with WWE and hopes to return to do something whenever his daughter gets called up to the main roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Will Scandal Impact Logan Paul’s WWE Future?, More on Paul and the WWE Royal Rumble
We noted last week, via PWInsider, that WWE officials were discussing a potential Royal Rumble return for crossover star Logan Paul, but that would depend on if his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete. In an update, now Fightful Select is also reporting that WWE is...
Top Title Match Set for WWE RAW 30, Updated Card for Next Week, Omos In The Hurt Business?
The WWE United States Title will be on the line at the RAW 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley win a Six-Way Elimination Match to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Seth Rollins eliminated The Miz first, then he eliminated Dolph Ziggler, and Finn Balor. Lashley eliminated Baron Corbin, and the finish saw Lashley eliminate Rollins to get the win.
Frankie Kazarian Says He’s Just Getting Started After Signing With IMPACT: “Thank You All For Your Love and Support”
This past Friday’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw a ton of newsworthy events, like Santino Marella becoming the new Director of Authority and Mickie James recapturing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Another big moment saw Frankie Kazarian announce that he had signed a full-time deal with IMPACT and will...
Finn Balor Says Current Character Incarnation Is What He Wanted To Do During Second NXT Run
WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined BT Sport for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, including some behind-the-scenes insight into his heel turn and decision to join the Judgement Day faction last year, and how this is the character he wanted to showcase during his second NXT run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Rest In Peace, Jay Briscoe
Back in 2005, I was first introduced to Ring Of Honor. I mean… I heard a lot about the promotion before that, but 2005 was when I had discussions with folks who were already smartened up to the topic (shout out to my man, Joe Crack), and they convinced me to give RoH a try. The company had just brought Kenta Kobashi in from Japan to do a double shot of shows, and from the reviews I read, that’s where I should get started. As soon as the DVD’s for Joe vs Kobashi and Unforgettable were released, I ordered them.
Finn Balor Looks Back On When He Had To Relinquish The Universal Title Due To Injury: “This Day Was Such A Blur”
WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined BT Sport for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Judgement Day leader looking back on the night he had to relinquish the Universal Championship one night after winning it at SummerSlam 2016. Highlights from the interview are below. Say she had...
Braun Strowman Recalls When Brock Lesnar Legitimately Punched Him During WWE Royal Rumble Match
In a triple threat match against Kane and Brock Lesnar at the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble, Strowman kneed The Beast in the head. In response, a furious Lesnar delivered a legit right-hand punch to the jaw of Strowman. Five years later, Strowman proudly remembered it in an interview with BT Sport:
Eric Bischoff Thinks There Is A “Glimmer Of Hope” For AEW
Eric Bischoff has repeatedly criticized AEW for having poor storylines and having matches for the sake of it. While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff talked about the one thing that makes him have a glimmer of hope for AEW, which is having UFC’s Dana White’s Slap League be the new program following Dynamite, something that could help boost Dynamite’s second-hour ratings.
Madusa Believes Former Faction Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Madusa is best known for her time in WWE as Alundra Blayze as well as her run in WCW. In an appearance on the “Going Broadway Podcast,” she pitched for the Dangerous Alliance, led by Paul Heyman, then known as Paul E. Dangerously to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.
