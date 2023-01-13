Read full article on original website
Related
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mickie James Would Love To Defend Knockouts Title In Other Companies, Talks Mercedes Moné, Making This Final Title Run Special
Mickie James has big plans for her Knockouts Championship reign. The IMPACT superstar appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, which included her naming some big potential opponents like Mercedes Moné or AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. James is also adamant about traveling to other companies to defend the title, a goal she really hopes to achieve. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raven Has Major Praise For Mickie James and Jordynne Grace’s Hard To Kill Match, Gives More Thoughts On Hard To Kill
IMPACT Hall of Famer and former WCW, WWE, and ECW alumni Raven recently spoke about his experience at last weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view on the latest edition of his Raven Effect podcast. Here is what he had to say. What he thought of the Hard To Kill main...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/19/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Cincinnati, OH to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Reveals He Had a Second Surgery Because Of An Infection
Last November, R-Truth underwent surgery to fix a quad tendon tear after suffering the injury while wrestling Grayson Waller in a singles match on an episode of WWE NXT. The injury happened as R-Truth took a spill over the top rope and landed wrong. Truth provided an update on his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Funeral Segment and More Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT
New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will address their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion as Breakker won via count out when the ropes broke a second time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Would Love To Get Into The Ring With The Bella Twins
Bianca Belair respects the women who came before her in WWE, especially two Hall of Famers. The EST and current Raw women’s champion recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about her interest in facing off against The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) in WWE. Here is what she had to say.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Confirms Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Show
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Stable to Return Tonight?, Royal Rumble Build Continues, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. WWE has announced just two segments for tonight’s show – one with The Judgment Day and one with Bobby Lashley. It’s believed that Lashley may bring back The Hurt Business tonight but that has not been confirmed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Nick Khan on If WWE Is Done with Major Announcements and Changes, Interesting WWE – UFC Stat Revealed, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed an interesting UFC – WWE stat during his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast earlier today. Simmons commented on the “fascinating money spending” over the next 18 months and wondered why ESPN cannot be a home for WWE. “I agree, why couldn’t...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Shares The Worse Bump He Ever Took In His Wrestling Career
Kurt Angle battled Kane in a singles match on a January 2022 episode of WWE Raw, ” leading to the “worst bump” ever taken by one of them. This was the red brand’s go-home show for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Although Angle got the win in the match, he noted that he took a bad bump when being double chokeslammed along with a referee.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Looks Back At The Career Of El Gigante and How He Was “Not Meant To Be In This Business”
Arn Anderson looks back at the career of El Gigante, also known as Giant Gonzalez, on the latest edition of his ARN podcast. The Enforcer discussed how Gigante came into the business with little training and never really had the proper time to sharpen his skills, which is why all of his offense and selling looked poor. Check out what else Anderson had to say on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Champion Says There’s No Attitude Era Without Him
Fans have happy memories of the Attitude Era, when WWE pushed the envelope in an effort to appeal to a more mature audience in the final years of the 1990s while competing with WCW. In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash both made the switch to WCW from the WWE....
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Elevation Results 1/16/23
Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard) First Match: (86-34) Nyla Rose, (27-11) Marina Shafir, (43-42) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-8) Vipress, (0-0) Johnnie Robbie, (0-0) Zyra In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Nyla Rose and Johnnie Robbie will start things off. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Santino Marella On Signing With IMPACT: “Timing Is Everything and It Was The Right Time”
Santino Marella is happy to call IMPACT Wrestling his new home. Marella recently joined the Dave Van Auken Show presented by Fight Bananas for a conversation about this very topic, where he was also asked whether he had any chats with WWE or AEW, and how he’s still on good terms with WWE and hopes to return to do something whenever his daughter gets called up to the main roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Frankie Kazarian Opens Up About AEW Release, Says Things Ended Amicably, His Decision To Join IMPACT
Frankie Kazarian is ready to once again bet on himself. The former multi-time champion in ROH, AEW, and IMPACT spoke with PW Insider about his decision to return to IMPACT at last Friday’s Hard To Kill, and explains why he decided not to re-sign with AEW, a decision he reveals was well-respected by both sides. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Two Title Matches, Top Talent to Debut, Bryan Danielson’s Journey Continues, More
The Road to Revolution will continue as tonight’s AEW Dynamite airs live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Dynamite will be headlined by two title matches with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Jay Lethal, and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against the debuting Kushida. AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks will also be in action, just one week after they teamed with Kenny Omega to win the titles.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Clark Connors Thinks Karl Fredericks Will Do Great In WWE
Karl Fredericks is reportedly heading to WWE after breaking into the business by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside the likes of Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd. Fredericks is a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company, according to a recent report by PWInsider.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Will Scandal Impact Logan Paul’s WWE Future?, More on Paul and the WWE Royal Rumble
We noted last week, via PWInsider, that WWE officials were discussing a potential Royal Rumble return for crossover star Logan Paul, but that would depend on if his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete. In an update, now Fightful Select is also reporting that WWE is...
Comments / 0