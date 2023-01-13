City to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday
The following City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be fully closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Discovery Center
- Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center
The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted below:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses - weather permitting
- Tee Times Starting at 9:00 a.m.
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
- Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate closes at 5 p.m.
- Sertich Ice Center
- Matinee Skate; 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., $3 admission and $2 skate rental
- Skate in the Park at Acacia Park, presented by Academy Bank – Walk up admissions only. See schedule and pricing at DowntownCS.com/Skate.
- Sessions are available from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorative events:
Colorado College to host Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration
The Annual Pikes Peak Region Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemoration will be held on the campus of Colorado College, Monday, Jan. 16th beginning at 7:30 am. All events are free and open to the public. Visit ColoradoCollege.edu/community-collaborations for more information.
