City to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday

The following City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be fully closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Starsmore Discovery Center

Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center

The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours, unless otherwise noted below:

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses - weather permitting

Tee Times Starting at 9:00 a.m.

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining

Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining

Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting

Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate closes at 5 p.m.

Sertich Ice Center

Matinee Skate; 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., $3 admission and $2 skate rental

Skate in the Park at Acacia Park, presented by Academy Bank – Walk up admissions only. See schedule and pricing at DowntownCS.com/Skate.

Sessions are available from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorative events:

Colorado College to host Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration

The Annual Pikes Peak Region Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemoration will be held on the campus of Colorado College, Monday, Jan. 16th beginning at 7:30 am. All events are free and open to the public. Visit ColoradoCollege.edu/community-collaborations for more information.