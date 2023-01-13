Read full article on original website
Why Luka Doncic and Trae Young are linked by more than a draft night trade
The Mavericks and Hawks stars, both drafted in 2018, are under contract until 2027. Can their respective teams make anything work by then?
theScore
Posters galore: Ranking the 10 best dunks of Ja Morant's career
With numerous posters over helpless defenders and raucous transition jams, the NBA has found the current face of the slam dunk - Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. Morant has now dunked against every team in the league after Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, according to Synergy's Todd Whitehead. He's detonated 18 times against the division-rival San Antonio Spurs, his highest total against any opponent.
theScore
Pistons' Duren loses passport ahead of Paris game vs. Bulls
One member of the Detroit Pistons could be forced to stay behind when the team travels to France for Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Pistons rookie center Jalen Duren lost his passport ahead of the game, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic. The team is "working and hoping" to fix the situation in time, per Edwards.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
theScore
Grizzlies beat Suns 136-106, extend winning streak to 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are making lengthy winning streaks an annual occurrence. Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 win over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Memphis set...
theScore
LeBron frustrated with officiating: 'It's not making sense'
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took issue with the NBA's officiating following a narrow 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. James expressed his frustration with how officials have managed games this season, writing on Twitter that "it's not making sense" to him and "frustrating as hell" when refs say they didn't see contact.
theScore
Green, Tate suspended for leaving bench during Rockets-Kings altercation
The NBA suspended Houston Rockets wings Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate for one game after they left the bench during Friday's altercation involving teammates Garrison Matthews, Tari Eason, and Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk. Matthews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation and taunting Monk, who was fined $25,000 for...
theScore
Cuban unhappy with fan's Luka mural: 'It's disrespectful'
A new mural in Dallas has drawn the ire of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The mural, painted by artist Preston Pannek in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood, depicts Mavericks star Luka Doncic holding a sign reading "Please send help." Several of Doncic's recent stat lines also appear on the mural. Cuban...
theScore
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan in 2023 amid NFL interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return for his ninth season with the program, university president Santa Ono announced Monday. Harbaugh reportedly attracted interest from the NFL's Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers to fill their head coaching vacancies and interviewed with the Broncos last week, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
theScore
NHL Tuesday player props: 3 forwards to target
We started the week on a positive note with our shot props as two of the three players - Tyler Toffoli and Alex Pietrangelo - hit their overs with a couple of shots to spare. We'll aim for another winning night with three more plays for Tuesday's slate. William Nylander...
theScore
Cousins: Loss vs. Giants 'probably the toughest' of career
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said falling short in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card game loss to the New York Giants might be his most bitter pill to swallow. "It hurts. ... This is probably the toughest loss I've had in my career," Cousins said postgame. Minnesota had an opportunity to tie...
