CU Women's Basketball Preview - at William Smith/RIT (1/20-21)
A winning streak that encompassed all of the brief 2023 calendar came to an end this weekend for the Clarkson University Women's Basketball team, but the Golden Knights look to start a new run when they take on William Smith and RIT on Friday and Saturday. The Series: Clarkson has...
Ithaca's Strong Shooting Sends Clarkson to Loss on the Road
Ithaca, NY – The opponents shot a season-high 55.1% from the floor and the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team couldn't keep pace as the Golden Knights fell to Ithaca College 99-69 in Liberty League action Saturday afternoon. The Golden Knights dropped to 5-9 overall and 2-5 in league contests,...
Hayden Headlines Opening FIS Race for CU Alpine Team
Andover, NH – Junior Sam Hayden stood out in the opening race of the 2023 season for the Clarkson University Alpine Ski team, finishing 25th out of 109 starters in a FIS race at the Proctor Ski Area, hosted by Babson College. The Golden Knights' men came in third...
