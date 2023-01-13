Read full article on original website
Central pulls away for big win over Benton at Cardinal Classic Saturday
The St. Joseph Central boys' basketball team took down the Benton Cardinals in the fifth annual Benton Boys Basketball Cardinal Classic, 63-45 at Springer Gymnasium Saturday. Central (8-8) was led by Gabe Fields, who put up 26 points in the win. Brock Williamson was the next highest scorer for Central, putting up nine.
Bayless girls basketball team rolls past Maplewood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bayless High School Lady Bronchos beat the Maplewood Lady Blue Devils 55-39 Friday afternoon. The Lady Bronchos controlled the first half of the game, with sophomore guard Grace Ladouceur leading the team in points. The Lady Blue Devils attempted to bounce back after only scoring one point in the first quarter.
Hall of Fame Lady Mustangs team recognized at basketball game Friday night
McDonald County was able to honor the 1980-1983 Lady Mustangs Basketball teams at halftime of the boys game Friday night. They were just recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The Lady Mustangs finished as State runner-ups in 1980. In 1981, they went 29-1 and capped the year off with a State Championship. […]
Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame
Bethune-Cookman's athletic director and men's head basketball coach is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Video: LeBron James And Savannah James Impressed By A Mop Boy's Enthusiastic Performance
While the win served as the cherry on top for the James family, there was one boy who stole the show for a few minutes leaving James and Savannah awestruck.
Sparks acquire veteran guard Jasmine Thomas in trade with Sun
The Los Angeles Sparks acquired veteran guard Jasmine Thomas and the 10th overall draft pick in 2023 from the Connecticut Sun for three players.
Jayden Lewis Narrows Recruitment
Head coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks made the latest cut for 2024 cornerback Jayden Lewis.
Ian Jackson, No. 2 prospect in 2024, picks North Carolina
Ian Jackson, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Monday, a huge recruiting win for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.
UW's Koren Johnson Receives Pac-12 Freshman of Week Honor
The first-year guard scored a career-best 15 points against Stanford and Cal.
Football World Reacts To Bizarre Player Transfer News
Weird recruiting sagas are nothing new to the world of college football. We had another one this weekend involving Darien (Ga.) McIntosh County Academy linebacker Quan Proctor. Proctor, who held a number of Group of Five scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, signed with FCS Savannah State ...
ESPN updates BPI Top 25 rankings after upset-filled Saturday of college basketball
Saturday was full of college basketball action from start to finish, and it definitely didin’t disappoint. After two matchups between AP-ranked teams and eight other ranked teams losing to unranked opponents, ESPN has updated its BPI Top 25 rankings with more big changes. The biggest surprise from Saturday was...
