Sikeston, MO

KMOV

Bayless girls basketball team rolls past Maplewood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bayless High School Lady Bronchos beat the Maplewood Lady Blue Devils 55-39 Friday afternoon. The Lady Bronchos controlled the first half of the game, with sophomore guard Grace Ladouceur leading the team in points. The Lady Blue Devils attempted to bounce back after only scoring one point in the first quarter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bizarre Player Transfer News

Weird recruiting sagas are nothing new to the world of college football. We had another one this weekend involving Darien (Ga.) McIntosh County Academy linebacker Quan Proctor. Proctor, who held a number of Group of Five scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, signed with FCS Savannah State ...
GEORGIA STATE

