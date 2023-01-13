ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming

The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Corzine's return gives Bernie hope of snapping 4-game skid

BERNIE - Bernie High School senior guard Hunter Corzine was limited to a mere five points in the Mules’ home loss to Dexter on Friday. However, focusing on that degree of offensive production is missing the forests for the trees. The fact that Corzine was on the court, is...
BERNIE, MO
semoball.com

Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W

With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Diamond in the tough: Dexter defense stifles Bernie, Johnson

BERNIE – There is no material known to man that is harder than a diamond and on Friday, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad put that theory to a test – from a basketball perspective – in its rivalry game at Bernie. The theory was...
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
BENTON, MO
KFVS12

Man wanted for shooting in Scott County

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor JB Pritzker, over an assault weapons ban in Illinois. Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital....
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
darnews.com

Local events are reminder of King’s service to others

Monday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. Poplar Bluff will be home to the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Program on Monday at Wheatley School, starting at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker Michelle Webb, president of the Butler County NAACP, will speak on King’s dream and how that dream can be a reality for future generations.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in connection to threats to Perry Co. Schools

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. An idea to visually...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy