semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 14: Cape Central girls get by Oran in Jackson Showcase
Cape Central (8-8) used a 22-point fourth quarter to outscore Oran (9-5) by eight and rally to a 61-57 win in the Jackson Lady Indian Showcase at Jackson High School on Saturday. Senior Taylor Horton led Cape Central with 26 points in the win, followed by classmate Ki Bogan with...
semoball.com
Saturday prep roundup: Hoops, wrestling, swimming
The Clearwater Tigers moved to 7-8 overall and got ready for the opener of the Black River League tournament Tuesday with a resounding 71-46 win over Gideon during the second game of a tripleheader held at Three Rivers College on Saturday. Charles Robbins scored 24 points while directing the Tigers...
semoball.com
Corzine's return gives Bernie hope of snapping 4-game skid
BERNIE - Bernie High School senior guard Hunter Corzine was limited to a mere five points in the Mules’ home loss to Dexter on Friday. However, focusing on that degree of offensive production is missing the forests for the trees. The fact that Corzine was on the court, is...
semoball.com
Russell puts on 'miraculous performace,' as SEMO MBB grabs impressive OVC W
With two key players absent from the lineup due to illness and injury, something that the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program refers to as “just another day,” the Redhawks did what they have always done this year in their game at Ohio Valley Conference power, Morehead State, which is playing really hard and score the ball with proficiency.
semoball.com
Diamond in the tough: Dexter defense stifles Bernie, Johnson
BERNIE – There is no material known to man that is harder than a diamond and on Friday, the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad put that theory to a test – from a basketball perspective – in its rivalry game at Bernie. The theory was...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830s
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House is located at 701 W. St. Joseph Street in Perryville, Missouri (Perry County). The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 24, 1974. It is privately owned. For many photos, including beautiful garden images, click here for the Facebook site of the home.
KFVS12
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
Incredible But True Events that The 1811 New Madrid Quake Caused
There has never been an American earthquake like it and let's hope there never will be. The 1811 New Madrid earthquake in Missouri caused events that seem too incredible to be true, but they are. These are just a few of the after effects of that disastrous earthquake and it's aftershocks.
KFVS12
Man wanted for shooting in Scott County
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor JB Pritzker, over an assault weapons ban in Illinois.
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
darnews.com
Local events are reminder of King’s service to others
Monday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. Poplar Bluff will be home to the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Program on Monday at Wheatley School, starting at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker Michelle Webb, president of the Butler County NAACP, will speak on King’s dream and how that dream can be a reality for future generations.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in connection to threats to Perry Co. Schools
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed.
KFVS12
SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health...
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying 2 people after property damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police ask for the public’s help finding two people in regards to property damage. Anyone recognizes the individuals in the video is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. The anonymous tip line is 573-339-6313. Text “CAPEPD” to...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau officers respond to shots fired incident, ask for public's assistance
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — If you have any information on a shots fired incident around noon Friday in Cape Girardeau, police ask you to contact the department. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a shots fired report on the 600 block of North Street. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area.
